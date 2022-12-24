Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers discuss contract extension

Center Myles Turner's four-year is reportedly worth a whopping $70 million. That income is before one even considers the additional perks and incentives on offer. Turner's highly lucrative contract with the Indiana Pacers will expire at the end of this season.

Myles Turner has reportedly entered into negotiations in recent days regarding an extension of his current deal with the Pacers. All eight seasons Turner has played have been spent with the Pacers.

The 26-year-old star is arguably having his best season yet with the Indiana crew. Turner has consistently reached career high points, rebounds, and assists this season. With this in mind, it's hardly surprising the Pacers are already looking to lock him down for future seasons.

For Pacers fans, Myles Turner potentially sticking with the team, even if it comes at an even bigger financial cost, is great news overall. One of the finest centers in the game right now, Turner has been instrumental in many of the Indiana outfit's wins this season.

Who are Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers facing next?

The Indiana Pacers will next compete against the New Orleans Pelicans (20-12) on Boxing Day. The Pacers are currently on a two-game winning streak with a 117-112 win over the Boston Celtics followed by a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat.

In their most recent game, the Pacers were led by point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who secured an impressive 43 points and seven assists.

Against the Pelicans, the Pacers will be the underdogs considering the New Orleans outfit's success so far this season. That being said, the Pelicans were on a four-game losing skid prior to their recent wins over the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Considering their hit-and-miss playing in recent weeks, coupled with the Pacers' impressive showings over the past couple of days, an upset could very well occur.

Should the Myles Turner extension talks go well, the Pacers ought to be that much more confident moving forward knowing one of their star players will be sticking with them for the long haul.

