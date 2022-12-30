A recent game between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic descended into chaos and both teams have been reprimanded.

Detroit Pistons point/shooting guard Killian Hayes and Magic center/power forward Moritz Wagner had an alarming encounter to kick things off. Wagner hip-checked Hayes who, to the shock of many, hit Wagner in the back of the head in response. A variety of Magic players then got off the bench to come and check on their fallen teammate.

In the aftermath of the melee, the NBA took swift action on those involved. Hayes will be suspended three games, Wagner two games, and Pistons shooting guard/small forward Hamidou Diallo one game for their respective involvement in the altercation that took place.

An additional eight players - Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony, Kevon Harris, Gary Harris, RJ Hampton, Mo Bamba, and Admiral Schofield - have all been suspended for one game as well.

How badly will this impact the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic?

Killian Hayes has looked great this season on the court. Greatly improving season-to-season, the point guard's points per game average this season is 9.1. With this in mind, despite his talents, the Detroit Pistons can likely live on without him for three games.

That being said, he is currently securing the most assists game-to-game so his absence could prove troublesome. The Detroit Pistons are 9-28 this season and have floundered this month, going just 1-6 in their last seven games. That one win came against none other than the Magic.

For the Magic, a slew of one-game suspensions do not bode well for their upcoming clash with the Washington Wizards. Currently 13-23, the Magic simply cannot afford to go on the court without the likes of Wagner, Carter Jr., and Anthony right now.

Already on a two-game skid, a loss to the ailing Wizards is the last thing the team needs right now. In the games in the weeks after, they'll be taking on the likes of the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings as well, which, even at the best of times, the Magic would be underdogs against. Another potential loss on the trot before they even reach tougher competition is not an alarming prospect.

The Magic pulling off a win over the Wizards seems very unlikely thanks to the suspension handicap. Betters will need to be mindful of the starting 5 the Magic go with when considering who to put money on between these two struggling teams.

Poll : 0 votes