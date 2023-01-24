Rui Hachimura traded to the Los Angeles Lakers

Power/small forward Rui Hachimura is on his way to LA. The Lakers have made a trade with the Washington Wizards, picking up Hachimura in exchange for point/shooting guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks.

The deal will also include a 2023 second-round pick through Chicago, one from the Lakers in 2029, and some of the Lakers' and Wizards' second-round picks in 2028.

Hachimura has been vocally unhappy with his place in the Washington outfit for some time. The team's emphasis on fellow top forward Kyle Kuzma, as well as their hesitance to sign an extension on Hachimura's contract, have left him looking for greener pastures.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 13 points. 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game this season. A passable, consistent defender, Hachimura arguably has not lived up to his full potential on the court just yet. At only 24, though, he will have plenty of time to continue developing his game with the Lakers.

Is trading Rui Hachimura good for the Washington Wizards?

In recent years, the Wizards have struggled to effectively develop their younger players and draft picks. Their heavy emphasis on star players Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal has led to trouble this season as both men are becoming increasingly injury-prone.

Rui Hachimura possesses many key physical tools for adept work as a forward. At 6'8" with a long reach at approximately 230lbs, the big man has the size and stature to be a menace on the court.

His absence opens up questions on who the Wizards can rely upon beyond Kyle Kuzma in the forward positions. The players they're getting in return open up a curious conversation on where the team's line-up is heading beyond this season.

Kendrick Nunn showed a respectable knack for offense with the Miami Heat at one point but has had his career arguably derailed by injury. A healthy Nunn could contribute a lot to the ailing Wizards, though, and plays at a similar level to Hachimura overall. However, the vacancy in the forward positions left by Hachimura will still be an issue.

The team has had a rough 20-26 season thus far. In their recent 138-118 win over the Orlando Magic, it was none other than Rui Hachimura who led the offensive charge with 30 points. For bettors, Hachimura's absence is not an ideal sign for the already hit-and-miss Washington outfit.

Poll : 0 votes