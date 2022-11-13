William & Mary vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spread, and Picks - November 13 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The (2-0) Virginia Tech Hokies will host the (1-0) William & Mary Tribe on Sunday in Blacksburg, Virginia. The game will start at the Cassell Coliseum at 6:00 p.m. EST. Although the two teams haven't recently faced off, they each have victories to their credit.

William and Mary Tribe enter this match having defeated Mid-Atlantic Christian by a score of 116–40. At each end of the court, they could feel it. The Hokies defeated Lehigh by a score of 78 to 52 prior to this matchup. As they limited them to a 23.8% field goal percentage, the Hokies displayed excellent court coverage.

William & Mary vs Virginia Tech Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under William & Mary Tribe +26.5 (-110) Over 137.5 (-114) Virginia Tech Hokies -26.5 (-110) Under 137.5 (-106)

William & Mary vs Virginia Tech Match Details

Fixture: Tribe at Hokies

Date and Time: Sunday, November 13 at 6:00 PM ET

Venue: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, VA

William & Mary vs Virginia Tech Key Stats

After splitting their first two games of the season, the Tribe come into this showdown. They average 87.5 points per game on offense and shoot 51.7% from the field. With a team shooting percentage of 51%, this represents the 60th-highest point total per game. The Tribe has additionally demonstrated its impressive variety.

They are hitting the rim on 46.8% of their shots. Additionally, William & Mary is converting free throws at a rate of 70.7%. They are now allowing 57 points per game and 37.3% shooting from the floor from their opponents. This represents the 87th-lowest field goal % allowed and the 72nd-fewest points allowed per game.

The Hokies will try to make it three in a row after picking up two victories to start the season. The Hokies average 86.5 points per game while shooting 53.8% from the field on the offensive end of the court. With a team shooting percentage of 32%, this represents the 65th-highest point total per game.

Additionally, they are shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc, which ranks as the 55th-highest percentage in the nation. They are making 72.2% of their free throw attempts, which ranks 121st in the nation. The Hokies' opponents are shooting 37.6% from the field and scoring 54.5 points per game against them on the defensive end of the court.

William & Mary vs Virginia Tech Best Picks and Prediction

Given that they have a field goal percentage of 53.8%, Virginia Tech can perform admirably on the offensive end of the court. Due to Tribe's inability to slow down the Hokies, they have the 16th-highest adjusted offensive efficiency rating in the nation.

As they will take their time bringing the ball up the court and controlling the tempo in this game, they can make shots from anywhere on the floor. The Tribe will struggle on the road in this game because Virginia Tech is the superior overall team on both ends of the court.

Pick: Hokies -26.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes