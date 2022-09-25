NFL Player Prop Prediction for Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams - September 25 | 2022 NFL Football Season 

NFL Prop Players are out for the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday (September 25).

NFL Player Prop: #1 Cam Akers Over 36.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Running back Cam Akers plays for the Los Angeles Rams. Into his third game of the season, the 23-year-old's performance in the last game against the Atlanta Falcons lifted the team.

He was instrumental in the 31-27 victory, giving the Rams their first win of the season. Akers finished with 44 rushing yards at a 2.9 average. It seems he has found his groove and is picking up from where he left off earlier. That makes him a great prop for the game against the Cardinals.

NFL Player Prop: #2 Kyler Murray Over 249.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Kyler Cole Murray, Arizona Cardinals quarterback, was 'The Performer' in two games this season.

In those two outings, Murray picked up 470 passing yards with three TDs. He was the driving force in the 29-23 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Arizona's offense will continue if Murray keeps going.

The Rams have dominated proceedings between the two teams. So as the leader of the offense, it becomes even more important for Murray to come out raging here.

He has to call the play in the huddle and make a lot of forward passes. His counterpart, Matthew Stanford, could have a tough time against this Rams defense. Although he has been great in the two games, it's highly unlikely he will perform three games in a row.

Matthew Stanford Under 275.5 Passing Yards (-115)

NFL Player Prop: #3 A.J Green Total Receiving Yards U 34.5 (-130)

A.J. Green is more or less out of his prime but still a regular for the Cardinals. In the last two games, he has managed a mere 29 receiving yards with no TDs, making him the prop for the game if you place him under.

There's very little chance he will come up with the goods and play something extraordinary.

