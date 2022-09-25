NFL Player Prop Prediction for Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - September 25 | 2022 NFL Season

NFL Prop Players are out for the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday (September 25).

#1 Trevor Lawrence Over 13.5 Rushing Yards (-105)

Lawrence has averaged 255.0 passing yards per game, 12.5 more than the total from Sunday's prop. Lawrence has passed for over 242.5 yards once in two games this season. The difference between Lawrence's season-average prop total (240.5) and his throwing yard average (255.0) is 14.5 yards.

This year, Lawrence has exceeded his predetermined number of passing yards once. In each of the two games this season, Lawrence has thrown a touchdown pass, occasionally with more than one. In two games this season, Lawrence has only had one interception.

The Jaguars are allowing 5.5 yards per play on defense this year, which ranks them 12th in the league, while the offense is averaging 5.7 yards per play, which is 15th in the NFL. Expect Lawrence to put up a decent performance tonight.

#2 Marvin Jones Over 40.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Jones averages 35.5 receiving yards per catch, which is 5.0 fewer than his Sunday prop total. Jones has never recorded more than 40.5 yards receiving in a single game (over the course of two outings). Jones has an over/under average of 42.0 for receiving yards.

However, he is gaining 6.5 fewer yards per game than that. Jones will try to win a prop wager on receiving yards for the first time this season (after two attempts). Jones has not made a touchdown catch this year (in two games).

#3 Trevor Lawerence Over 242.5 passing yards (-115)

Lawrence concluded the previous campaign with 214.2 passing yards per game, which is less than his prop bet over/under for this game (247.5). Last season, Lawrence amassed more than 247.5 yards via the air on four different occasions.

Lawrence's 214.2 passing yards per game last season were 6.8 yards below his typical total for a prop bet (221.0). In five games last season, or 29.4% of those with a prop available, Lawrence went over his passing yardage prop bet total.

Last season, Lawrence had nine passing touchdowns in 17 games, including multiple passing TDs in two of those games. Last season, Lawrence threw interceptions in eight of 17 games, including five contests with multiple picks.

