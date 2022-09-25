NFL Player Prop Prediction for Tennessee Titans vs Las Vegas Raiders - September 25 | 2022 NFL Season

NFL Prop Players are out for the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday (September 25).

#1 NFL Player Prop: Davante Adams Over 6.5 Receptions (-145)

Davante Adams, a wide receiver, had a fabulous performance against the LA Chargers in Week One.

He hauled in ten passes for 141 yards and a touchdown but was quiet versus Arizona on Sunday. Adams appears to be in a great position to rebound from that. He could easily reach that figure given how often he can be targeted during a game.

Hunter Renfrow, the Raiders' second-best wide receiver, is expected to miss out, so Adams' workload in Tennessee could significantly increase.

#2 NFL Player Prop: Josh Jacobs Over 10.5 Receiving Yards (-130)

Josh Jacobs averages 14 receiving yards per game, which is 3.5 higher than his projected total for the game on Sunday. He has accumulated more than 10.5 receiving yards in both games this season and averages 21.3 receiving yards per catch.

However, he only gains 7.3 more yards per game than that. For the first time this season, Jacobs will try to exceed the receiving yards over/under (after two attempts). He has not recorded a touchdown catch in two games.

#3 NFL Player Prop: Ryan Tannehill Under 28.5 passing attempts (-120)

The season throwing yards average for Tannehill (191.5) is 17.0 fewer than the projected total for Sunday. In two games this season, Tannehill has just once passed for more than 208.5 yards. He's 26.0 yards per game behind his season prop bet average (217.5 passing yards).

In two attempts, Tannehill has only surpassed his predicted number of passing yards. In both games this season, he has completed at least one touchdown throw, with several TDs in that game. Tannehill has thrown an interception in just one of the two games, and that game featured several picks.

