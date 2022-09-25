NFL Player Props: New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens | Sunday, September 25

The New England Patriots will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (September 25) in the NFL.

Both NFL teams have had one loss and one win. It will be a game that will test their strengths to the core.

The Patriots are last in the standings, while the Ravens are in second place. Let's take a look at the best value bets for this game:

Bet #1:Lamar Jackson, Passing Touchdowns (+130 on PointsBet)

Lamar Jackson has done well in the NFL this season, covering 531 passing yards in two games, averaging 265.5 yards per outing.

Jackson's contribution has been immense, with six touchdowns and one interception. He will face an untested Patriots defense, which could give him the opportunity to break it down and score touchdowns.

Jackson has done well while rushing too, registering 139 yards covered at an average of 9.1 yards per attempt. With 64.4% pass completion percentage, he has tied his completion percentage from last season. This consistency makes him a player to bet on.

Bet #2: Mac Jones, Passing Touchdowns under 1.5 (-145 on DraftKings)

Mac Jones has completed 64.4 % of his passing attempts with an average of 7.2 yards per attempt. His contribution on offense has been limited to two touchdowns and as many interceptions in two games.

Last season, he played 17 games and had only 22 touchdowns, averaging less than two touchdowns per game. He will face a tough defensive pair of Marcus Williams and Patrick Queen, who have a good number of tackles between them. Jones could find it difficult to penetrate and could do under his lines here.

Bet #3:Damien Harris, Rushing Yards over 44.5(-113 on FanDuel)

Damien Harris has done a great job in rushing. He has covered 119 rushing yards at an average of 59.5 yards per game. He has been brilliant and has achieved his best season average of five yards per attempt.

Harris averaged 61 rushing per game in the NFL last season and has achieved something similar this season. He's a consistent player and will look to shine this season, making him one of the players to bet on.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far