NFL Player Props: New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks - January 1 | 2022 NFL Season

The New York Jets will take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, January 1st, at Lumen Field for NFL Regular Season action, and this game will have a lot of buzz around it.

Both these teams are trying to fight for an AFC Wild Card spot as they are 7-8 and trying to snap their losing streaks. A win could keep their playoff hopes alive, while a loss in this game could end it all.

The best player props for this specific matchup are listed below:

New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks Match Details

Fixture: New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1, 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

PROP #1: Kenneth Walker III, Rushing Yards - Under 71.5 (-115 on DraftKings)

In order for the Seattle Seahawks offense to get going, they are going to need running back Kenneth Walker III to play well. He is dealing with an ankle injury, but Pete Carroll is expecting him to play in this game. In his last five games, he is averaging 46.6 rushing yards and this Jets defense does well at suppressing the run. Go with the under on Walker's rushing yards.

PROP #2: Sauce Gardner, Total Tackles- Over 3.5 (-150 on DraftKings)

Sauce Gardner is playing as well as anyone could expect out of him this season. He is also a solid tackler, averaging five total tackles in his last three games. For the season, he has 45 solo tackles and could definitely record a few tackles throughout the game as well. Let's go with the over here.

PROP #3: Geno Smith, Passing Yards- Under 238.5 (-115 on DraftKings)

Geno Smith has seemed to hit a bit of a wall lately, which makes sense when looking at his career numbers. He has struggled to throw the ball consistently as he is averaging 226.5 passing yards in his last two games. With Tyler Lockett (hand) being listed as questionable for this game, they'll be one key player fewer in this game. Go with the under in his passing yards here.

