NFL Player Props for Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills: Diontae Johnson, Kenny Pickett, & Gabriel Davis

NFL Player Props for Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills: Diontae Johnson could have a rough day in Buffalo

Tomorrow, NFL action will continue with plenty of solid matchups. This includes the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Buffalo Bills in the early slate of games. The Pittsburgh Steelers come into this game after a brutal loss to the New York Jets. Meanwhile, the Bills have a lot of momentum after a comeback victory against the Ravens. If you want three solid player props in this game, you're in the right place!

Prop #1: Diontae Johnson under 50.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Diontae Johnson has been the most consistent receiver on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster for the last few seasons, as he provided a safety valve for Ben Roethlisberger and Mitch Trubisky. As rookie Kenny Pickett takes the reigns in Pittsburgh, he has shown that he will spread out the targets. Last week, Dionte Johnson finished the game with two catches for 11 yards.

Pickett has shown a lot of trust in fellow rookie George Pickens, who will take some targets away from Johnson. Look for his woes to continue tomorrow as the offensive gameplan should change with a rookie quarterback taking control.

Prop #2: Kenny Pickett over 18.5 Pass Completions (-130)

The Steelers may make things easy for Pickett in his first career start. It's not the greatest matchup to welcome yourself into the NFL, but look for Pittsburgh to get the ball out of his hands quickly. The probable game script backs this bet up, as the Bills should be leading this game for the majority of the time. This line at 18.5 seems to be very low, even for a rookie quarterback.

Kenny Pickett will look to impress in his first NFL start, as he has aspirations of becoming the future of the franchise. Look for the rookie to go over his completion line in this one as he should be eased into the gameplan with a lot of quick completions.

Prop #3: Gabe Davis Anytime TD (+130)

After an incredible four touchdown performance in last season's NFL Playoffs, Gabriel Davis quickly responded with the first touchdown of the 2022 season. Since then, Davis has been hobbled by an ankle injury and hasn't been as productive. Tomorrow's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers provides Davis with an opportunity to break his touchdown streak.

The Steelers have given up an average of 1.25 touchdowns per game to opposing wide receivers. Stefon Diggs should be getting a lot of attention from the Pittsburgh secondary, so Gabe Davis should have many one-on-one opportunities in the red zone to find paydirt!

