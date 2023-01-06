Niagara vs Fairfield Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 6 | MAAC | College Basketball

On Friday night, the Niagara Purple Eagles and Fairfield Stags of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference will square off. The Purple Eagles are 8-5 overall and 3-1 in the MAAC, while the Stags are 6-8 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

The Stags twice defeated the Eagles in the previous campaign.

Niagara vs Fairfield Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Niagara Purple Eagles +140 +3.5 (-110) Over 123 (-115) Fairfield Stags -165 -3.5 (-110) Under 123 (-105)

Niagara vs Fairfield Match Details

Fixture: Niagara Purple Eagles at Fairfield Stags

Date and Time: Friday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Leo D. Mahoney Arena, Connecticut

Niagara vs Fairfield Key Stats

This season, the Purple Eagles have faced some challenging opposition and earned some excellent victories. However, they suffered against St. John's and Maryland.

And following a defeat to Iona, they have triumphed against Mount St. Mary's, Quinnipiac, and Rider in the MAAC. They have an overall record of 8-5 and a conference record of 3-1. In their power rankings, they are placed No. 241 in the country.

They score 64.8 points on average for every 100 possessions and surrendered 64.4. They are ranked No. 195 in defense and No. 282 in offense respectively.

The Stags have a 6-8 overall record and a 2-2 record in the MAAC this season. However, the Stags have faced several major conference opponents like Wake Forest and Xavier. Additionally, they had a slightly more difficult schedule than the Purple Eagles.

They defeated Marist and St. Peter's in the MAAC, but fell to Manhattan and Siena. They are ranked No. 250 in terms of efficiency.

The Stags score 64.8 points on average for every 100 possessions and surrender 64.4. In terms of offensive and defensive effectiveness, they are 202 and 294 each.

Niagara vs Fairfield Betting Prediction

The Stags shot just 28% from beyond the arc, which places them 345th in the USA and makes them one of the poorest three-point shooting teams in the country. The Purple Eagles shoot 36% from deep, which is significantly better than average from a distance.

The Stags' defensive efficiency puts them at No. 202, which is not very good. The Purple Eagles have a record of 7-5 against the spread this year, and I predict that they will cover the spread here, on the road, where they defeated Quinnipiac. For this one, take the Purple Eagles to cover the spread.

Pick: NU Purple Eagles +3.5 (-110)

