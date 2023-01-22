Niagara vs St. Peter's Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 22 | MAAC | College Basketball

In an MAAC matchup, the Niagara Purple Eagles (9-9) will travel to St. Peter's Peacocks (8-11) on Sunday.

In their last four head-to-head encounters, the Peacocks have triumphed over the Purple Eagles.

Niagara vs St. Peter's Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Niagara Purple Eagles +110 +2 (-110) Over 120 (-110) St. Peter's Peacocks -130 -2 (-110) Under 120 (-110)

Niagara vs St. Peter's Match Details

Fixture: Niagara Purple Eagles at St. Peter's Peacocks

Date and Time: Sunday, January 22 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey

Niagara vs St. Peter's Key Stats

The Purple Eagles tied for eighth place in the MAAC in the preseason coaches poll. After a quick 4-1 start in conference play, they have lost their last four games after falling to Rider 65-62 on Friday. During the current losing streak, every defeat has been by six points or fewer.

The Purple Eagles have a 9-8 record against the spread, while the total is set at 7-10. On offense and defense, they rank 228th and 258th, respectively. Aaron Gray, a 6'7" sophomore, comes in second on the team in scoring with 13.3 ppg, followed by 6'3" senior Noah Thomasson, who averages 18.2 ppg.

The Peacocks' historic dream season last year came to an end in the Elite 8 when they were defeated by North Carolina. After an illustrious run, head coach Shaheen Holloway transferred to Seton Hall, his alma mater, and Bashir Mason replaced him after serving as Wagner's head coach for ten years.

The Peacocks began MAAC play with a 2-2 record but have since dropped five of their last six games despite beating Marist 61-57 on Friday. They currently have a 4-14 over/under record and a 7-11 record against the spread.

The Peacocks are ranked 307th in the overall efficiency rankings. They are just 340th and 215th, respectively, in adjusted offensive efficiency. With 14.2 ppg, Isiah Dasher leads the squad.

Niagara vs St. Peter's Betting Prediction

The Purple Eagles have lost four straight games versus the Peacocks, and I anticipate that streak to continue on Sunday. Although the defenses are similar, the Purple Eagles' shooting will be the deciding factor.

The Purple Eagles outshot the Peacocks 35.8% to 27.5% from three-point range and 74.3% to 68.2% from the free-throw line. Additionally, the Peacocks have a terrible 0-7 ATS record in their last seven games following a victory against the spread. Take the Purple Eagles ATS in this one.

Pick: Niagara Purple Eagles +2 (-110)

