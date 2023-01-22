NJIT vs Vermont Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 22 | America East | College Basketball

The Vermont Catamounts will take on the NJIT Highlanders in an America East Conference game on Sunday afternoon. The Catamounts are 9-10 for the season and currently sit in fifth spot.

The Highlanders are 5-13 for the season and sit in seventh spot in the conference standings. They lost to the Bryant Bulldogs in their last game but averted damage to the point spread. The Catamounts defeated the Maine Black Bears in their last game and covered the spread as 12 point favorites.

NJIT vs Vermont Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under NJIT Highlanders +500 +12 (-110) Over 133 (-110) Vermont Catamounts -700 -12 (-110) Under 133 (-110)

NJIT vs Vermont Match Details

Fixture: NJIT Highlanders at Vermont Catamounts

Date and Time: Sunday, January 22 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Patrick Gym, Burlington, VT

NJIT vs Vermont Key Stats

Over the course of their first 14 games, the Highlanders went down 3-11, managing wins against Sacred Heart, Niagara, and St. Elizabeth. Since then, the Highlanders have gone 2-2, winning against Maine and Albany while losing to Binghamton and Bryant.

The Highlanders were down 43-35 at the break against the Bulldogs on Thursday. After falling behind 44–40, the Highlanders were unable to keep up and ended up losing 87–75. Kevin Osawe doubled up with 20 points and 11 rebounds in the eventual loss.

The Highlanders are 2-3 in their last five games and have covered the spread in three of those contests. Miles Coleman leads the roster in points per game average, while Raheim Sullivan leads the Highlanders in assists per game average this season.

The Catamounts won their first 14 games, defeating Brown, Ball State, Lyndon State, Merrimack, Dartmouth, and Colgate. Since then, the Catamounts have defeated UMBC, Bryant, and Maine while going 3-2.

The Catamounts led 36-20 at halftime of their match against Maine on Thursday. From there, they managed to put together a 30–25 run to win 66–45. The top two scorers, Finn Sullivan and TJ Hurley, both finished with 13 points and five rebounds.

The Catamounts are 3-2 in their last five games and have covered the spread in three of those contests. Duncan Demuth leads the roster in rebounding and steals per game averages this season.

NJIT vs Vermont Betting Prediction

We are going to bet on the Catamounts in this one. The Catamounts should perform admirably in this game after playing well in their previous contest against a failing Maine club.

However, the Catamounts have lost three straight games with 66 or fewer points scored, so they'll need to get their offense going right away. The Highlanders, who have scored 71 points or more in four straight games, might be a challenge for the Catamounts if they start well. If nothing else, the matchup will be entertaining. Take the home team to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Vermont Catamounts -12 (-110)

