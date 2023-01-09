Norfolk State vs Delaware State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 9 | MEAC | College Basketball

In collegiate basketball action from Memorial Hall Dover on Monday, the Norfolk State Spartans take on the Delaware State Hornets.

The Spartans have an overall record of 11-5. In their most recent game, the Spartans defeated Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Hornets have a 1-13 record after losing to Howard on Saturday.

Norfolk State vs Delaware State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Norfolk State Spartans -670 -11 (-112) Over 135.5 (-112) Delaware State Hornets +450 +11 (-110) Under 135.5 (-112)

Norfolk State vs Delaware State Match Details

Fixture: NSU Spartans at DSU Hornets

Date and Time: Monday, January 9, 2023, at 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Memorial Hall Dover, DE

Norfolk State vs Delaware State Key Stats

This year, the Spartans have a 6-4 record after defeats to Baylor, UCLA, Houston, and Old Dominion. Since then, the Spartans have defeated Bowling Green, Hampton, NC A&T, PSU Wilkes-Barre, and MD Eastern Shore en route to a 5-1 record.

On Saturday, the Spartans had a slender 24-23 lead against the Hawks in the game. The Spartans outscored their opponents 33-23 in the second half to win 57-46. The team's top scorer, Joe Bryant, had 15 points and seven assists. The Spartans have won four of their previous five games, but only one of those games saw the spread covered.

The Hornets' side haven't been able to win since beating Immaculata in their second game of the season. In their previous four games, the Hornets lost to Drexel, Wagner, Penn State, and Howard.

The Hornets were outscored 41-33 in the first half of their game against Howard on Saturday. The Hornets fell behind 43–31 in the second half and were defeated 84–64. O'Koye Parker, the team's leading scorer, had 13 points in 24 minutes. The Hornets have lost all 10 of their recent games, and as underdogs, they have only been successful in covering the spread three times.

Norfolk State vs Delaware State Betting Prediction

I think I'll continue to support the Spartans. The Spartans have won six of their previous seven games, going 6-1 over that time with just one loss coming to Nevada. In that span, the Spartans have scored a respectable amount of points, scoring 66 or more in six of their seven games.

The Hornets, on the other hand, have failed to score 70 points in seven straight games and would probably struggle to stay up if the Spartans get going. Side with the Spartans in this one and bet on them to cover the spread tonight.

Pick: Norfolk State Spartans -11 (-112)

