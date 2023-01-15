Norrie vs Van Assche Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 15 | 2023 Australian Open Round 1 

For the first time in their professional careers, Cameron Norrie and Luca Van Assche will square off in the first round of the Australian Open.

They are expected to compete at the Kia Arena on Sunday at 11:30 p.m. ET. It will be exciting to see which of the two will prevail in this initial battle.

Norrie vs Van Assche Betting Odds

Players Money line Spread Over/Under Cameron Norrie -1400 -7.5 (-145) Over 30.5 (-110) Luca Van Assche +750 +7.5 (+120) Under 30.5 (-110)

Norrie vs Van Assche Match Details

Fixture: Cameron Norrie vs Luca Van Assche

Date and Time: Sunday, January 15 at 11:30 PM ET

Venue: KIA Arena, Melbourne Park, Australia

Norrie vs Van Assche Key Stats

Cameron, ranked No. 12, will begin his run at the Australian Open after playing his most recent match on January 14 in Auckland, where he fell to Gasquet 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the championship match.

The Brit had a strong start to the year with three United Cup triumphs and the first final of the year in Auckland. Given that he lost to Korda in the first round of the 2018 Australian Open, Cameron will have a fantastic chance to boost his ATP ranking significantly this year. In terms of his entire career, he has a 318–181 record. On the hard court, he has a winning record of 206–87.

Luca, who is ranked 142, will begin his run at Melbourne after playing his most recent match on January 7 in Auckland, where he was defeated by Coria 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the qualifiers.

The young Frenchman will make his Grand Slam debut. Although Luca has won the French Open, it was in the junior division. If the 18-year-old defeats an expert player like Cameron, it might come as a great shock.

In their upcoming match, his youth and vigor might be his finest weapons, while his lack of experience might work against him. Luca has an overall record of 88–59 for his career. He has a difficult record of 3-5 on hard surfaces.

Norrie vs Van Assche Betting Prediction

The British tennis player has won 7 of his past 8 matches, but his opponents, Rafael Nadal, Taylor Fritz, and Borna Coric, were not simple picks. I believe he will easily win his first match given the great level he has displayed in prior competitions.

Coria, who is ranked 76th in the ATP rankings, was his opponent in his most recent match, Luca has won most of his previous matches against opponents who are ranked above the top 100 in the ATP rankings.

Take the Brit to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Cameron Norrie -7.5 (-145)

