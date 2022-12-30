North Alabama vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 30 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The North Alabama Lions are off to an 8-5 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, part of the ASUN Conference, and on a two-game winning streak.

They are coming off a win against the William Baptist College Eagles (83-45) in their previous outing and will now take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, who are on a 7-6 start to the season.

They are also a part of the ASUN Conference and earned a win against the Georgia Southwestern State Hurricanes (78-73) in their last outing.

The Gamecocks will host this game at the Pete Matthews Coliseum on Friday (December 30) where they will try to continue their winning run and the Lions will be aiming for their third consecutive win.

North Alabama Lions vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under North Alabama Lions +235 +6.5 (-110) O 140 (-110) Jacksonville State Gamecocks -280 -6.5 (-110) U 140 (-110)

The Lions have started the season on a decent note with eight wins and five losses. They suffered losses against teams like the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (76-68), the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (80-61), the Memphis Tigers (87-68), the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos (89-71), and the Colorado Buffaloes (84-60). They have a 3-5 away record at the moment.

The team is pretty impressive on the offensive front, averaging 76.6 points per game, which ranks 99th in the nation while conceding 71.2 points per game, which ranks 240th in the country.

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks have seven wins and six losses so far this season. Their most impressive wins have come against the Elon Phoenix (78-53), the North Dakota State Bison (81-71), and the Little Rock Trojans (72-62). The team is above the average mark in terms of scoring, averaging a decent 74.5 points per game, which ranks 145th, and conceding 72.1 points, which ranks 259th.

North Alabama Lions vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks: Match Details

Fixture: North Alabama Lions @ Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: Pete Matthews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama

North Alabama Lions vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks: Prediction

The Gamecocks are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home games against a team that has a losing record. They are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home games.

The two teams have met each other four times in the past. Jacksonville State leads the head-to-head record against North Alabama 4-0. They are slight favorites to win tonight as well.

Final Prediction: Jacksonville State -6.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes