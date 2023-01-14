North Carolina vs Louisville Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 14| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The North Carolina Tar Heels are off to an 11-6 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, ninth in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and are coming off a loss against the No.13 Virginia Cavaliers (65-58) in their last outing. RJ Davis and Caleb Love were the only two players on the team to do any damage, scoring 16 and 13 points respectively.

They will now take on the Louisville Cardinals, who are on a horrible 2-15 start to the season, last in the same conference, and are on a five-game losing streak. In their previous outing, they faced defeat at the hands of the Clemson Tigers (83-70). Mike James led the scoring charts with a 17-point performance. No other player could make a significant contribution.

The Cardinals will host this game at the KFC Yum Center on Saturday (January 14) where they will look to end their losing streak.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Louisville Cardinals: Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under North Carolina Tar Heels -13 (-110) O 145.5 (-110) Louisville Cardinals +13 (-110) U 145.5 (-110)

The Tar Heels started the season with consecutive wins but after some losses, find themselves in the mix of things. They now have eleven wins and six losses at present. The team is impressive on the offensive front, averaging 80.0 points per game, which ranks 30th in the nation while conceding 73.7 points per game, which ranks 296th in the country.

The Louisville Cardinals have had the worst start to their season ever, with only two wins and fifteen losses. Their home record is also bad at 2-8 which they will try to improve on tonight. The team is poor when it comes to offense, averaging only 63.1 points per game, which ranks 348th in the nation while conceding 74.9 points per game.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Louisville Cardinals: Match Details

Fixture: North Carolina Tar Heels @ Louisville Cardinals

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 02:00 pm ET

Venue: KFC Yum Center, Louisville, Kentucky

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Louisville Cardinals: Prediction

The Tar Heels are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games away from home against a team with a losing record. They are also 10-1 against the spread in their last eleven games played on a Saturday. Armando Bacot's participation is questionable for today's game after he suffered an ankle injury in the first minute of the previous game.

However, the Tar Heels are still good enough to manage the Cardinals, who are far behind at the moment.

Final Prediction: North Carolina -13 (-110)

