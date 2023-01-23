North Dakota vs Western Illinois Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 23 | Summit League | College Basketball

When the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (7-14) take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks (11-8) on Monday night, they will be attempting to end their seven-game road losing streak.

The Fighting Hawks were 13.5-point underdogs when they lost to Oral Roberts, 84-72. The Leathernecks defeated St. Thomas (MN) 60-56 in their previous game as 1.5-point favorites. The previous 10 encounters between the Fighting Hawks and Leathernecks were divided.

North Dakota vs Western Illinois Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under North Dakota Fighting Hawks +210 +6 (-110) Over 139.5 (-115) Western Illinois Leathernecks -250 -6 (-110) Under 139.5 (-105)

North Dakota vs Western Illinois Match Details

Fixture: North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Western Illinois Leathernecks

Date and Time: Monday, January 23, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Western Hall, Macomb, IL

North Dakota vs Western Illinois Key Stats

The Fighting Hawks lost to the Golden Eagles in their final game after defeating Kansas City in their previous contest. With a victory over the Leathernecks, which would be their second victory in their previous three games, they will attempt to recover from the defeat.

The Fighting Hawks score 65.6 points per contest on average. In their most recent game, they scored 72 points while making 38.8% of their field goals and 28.9% of their three-point attempts.

The Fighting Hawks have had trouble stopping the opposition, allowing 72.5 points per game. They lost their previous game by a score of 84 points, so they will need to play better to prevail.

The Leathernecks are currently on a two-game winning streak and are performing well right now. They will strive to maintain their momentum by defeating the Fighting Hawks, which will be their third straight victory.

The Leathernecks score 70.8 points on average per game. In their most recent game, they scored 60 points while making 45.7 percent of their field goals and 25% of their three-point attempts.

Defensively, the Leathernecks have had trouble, allowing 73.3 points per game. They conceded 56 points in their previous game, so if they want to win, they will need to put in a comparable performance.

North Dakota vs Western Illinois Betting Prediction

The offensive performance of the Fighting Hawks is poor, and they perform much worse away from home, where they average less than 65 points a contest. They have had trouble making free throws, making fewer than 70% of their attempts. They won't have many chances to score extra points against the Leathernecks since they don't rebound the ball as well as they do.

The Leathernecks, who average more than six steals per game at home, will have easy scoring opportunities because they are sloppy with the ball on the road. Even though the Leathernecks have had defensive issues, they are currently performing well and have held their last three opponents to an average of 65 points per game, so don't anticipate them having much trouble slowing down the Fighting Hawks tonight.

Pick: Western Illinois Leathernecks -6 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes