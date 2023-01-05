North Texas vs. Western Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 5 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The North Texas Mean Green are in Kentucky to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in Conference USA action tonight.

North Texas has gotten off to a fantastic 11-3 start, including wins in six of their last seven games. They are led by senior guard Tylor Perry, who has scored 17.6 points per game this season. This will be their first road game in two weeks.

Western Kentucky is mired in a four-game losing streak at the moment. They have dropped their record to 8-5 and created a 0-2 start in C-USA play. They are 4-1 at home this season.

Neither team has played yet in 2023. Let's see who will begin the new year with a win.

North Texas vs. Western Kentucky Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line North Texas -4.5 (-105) Over 122.5 (-105) -184 Western Kentucky +4.5 (-115) Under 122.5 (-115) +152

North Texas vs. Western Kentucky Match Details

Fixture: North Texas Mean Green @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Date and Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 9:00 pm EST

Venue: E. A. Diddle Arena

North Texas vs. Western Kentucky Key Stats

There's only one team in the nation allowing fewer points per game than North Texas. They are limiting opposing teams to 52.1 points per game, trailing only Houston in that department. Their foes shoot 37.7% from the field (14th) and 30.7% from beyond the arc (84th).

However, only a dozen teams score fewer points per game than the Mean Green. They are putting up 61.7 points per game (351st). The limited production isn't just due to their slow pace. As a team, they shoot 39.7% from the floor (347th) and 31.3% from three (298th).

Western Kentucky puts up 74.7 points per game (147th) on 46.4% shooting (94th). They are very proficient from three, hitting 38.9% of them (16th) due to excellent ball movement that sees the Hilltoppers rack up 15.3 assists per game (73rd).

The Hilltoppers are also one of the top shot-blocking teams in the country, swatting away 5.8 per game, which ranks 10th nationwide.

North Texas vs. Western Kentucky Betting Prediction

While the North Texas defense is incredible, their offense is going to let them down tonight if they can't hit shots. Western Kentucky will find and hit three-pointers, which will have North Texas playing catch-up all night. Western Kentucky gets back in the win column at home tonight.

Prediction: Western Kentucky Money Line (+152)

