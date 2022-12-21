Northeastern vs Davidson Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 21 | CAA battles A-10 | College Basketball

The Northeastern Huskies will take on the Davidson Wildcats in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday afternoon. The Huskies are 3-7 for the season and are not expected to make an impact in the CAA Conference.

The Wildcats are 7-4 for the season and will be looking to clinch the A-10 Conference this time around. They lost against the Purdue Boilermakers in their most recent game but managed to cover the spread as 14.5-point underdogs.

The Huskies lost their last game against the Illinois-Chicago Flames and failed to cover the spread as underdogs.

Northeastern vs Davidson Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Northeastern Huskies +450 +11 (-110) Over 138 (-110) Davidson Wildcats -650 -11 (-110) Under 138 (-110)

Northeastern vs Davidson Match Details

Fixture: Northeastern Huskies at DC Wildcats

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21 at 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Belk Arena, North Carolina

Northeastern vs Davidson Key Stats

Although they fell to the Wildcats 79-69 at home last year, the Huskies played them rather well. However, this time around, they are traveling and may struggle a little. The Huskies are 3-7 overall and are rated 268th in the nation. Despite not facing a very difficult schedule, the Huskies have a poor record.

They were defeated by Boston University, Providence, Syracuse, and Georgia Tech, in addition to two Ivy League opponents, Harvard and Princeton. The Huskies have triumphed over teams like Manhattan, Georgia State, and Holy Cross, the 346th-ranked team in the country.

The Wildcats appear to be among the top teams in the tough Atlantic 10 conference once more. They have a 7-4 record thus far, and even in losses, they've put in some strong performances. Out of their seven victories, they've defeated San Francisco and South Carolina.

However, they have suffered losses against Charlotte, Charleston, and Delaware. However, their most recent defeat—a valiant effort against the nation's top-ranked team, Purdue—was perhaps their most encouraging. Foster Loyer leads the Wildcats in scoring this season with 18.7 points and 5.9 assists per game.

Northeastern vs Davidson Betting Prediction

With one of the top big men in the nation in their rugged Wildcats unit, the Wildcats were outclassed. It exposed their primary weakness, which is that the Wildcats are a poor rebounding team (No. 331 in the nation), making them susceptible to size.

Although the Huskies do have some size and are a decent rebounding team, the Wildcats are simply that much superior against the Huskies. Bet on the Wildcats to win and cover the spread tonight.

Pick: Davidson Wildcats -11 (-110)

