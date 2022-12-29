Northern Arizona vs. Idaho State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 29 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will travel to Pocatello, Idaho, to play the Idaho State Bengals tonight. It will be the first Big Sky game of the season for both schools.

Northern Arizona has suffered back-to-back defeats in overtime entering tonight's game, although they could take some solace in Jalen Cole's performance last time out. The junior guard had 45 points in the defeat, marking his third straight game with over 20 points. Overall, they enter tonight's game with a 4-9 record.

The Bengals have lost their last three and have also gotten off to a miserable start this season at 3-10. Of their three wins this season, two have come on the home floor. Still, performing well in the conference can wipe all of their early-season woes away.

Let's see who can begin to right the ship tonight when these two schools meet.

Northern Arizona vs. Idaho State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Northern Arizona -1.0 (-110) Over 138.0 (-110) -115 Idaho State +1.0 (-110) Under 138.0 (-110) -105

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Northern Arizona vs. Idaho State Match Details

Fixture: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks @ Idaho State Bengals

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29, 9:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Reed Gym

Northern Arizona vs. Idaho State Key Stats

The numbers for both teams are pretty ugly, as their records would probably indicate. Let's start with the Northern Arizona defense, which coughs up 75.6 points per game, 325th in the nation, on 45.0% opponent field goal percentage, ranking 285th.

They're tasked with stopping the Bengals' offense, which is averaging 68.1 points per game - 286th in the nation.

Both schools shoot at similar percentages. Northern Arizona is knocking down 42.3% of their shots, while the Bengals hit 42.4% of theirs. From beyond the arc, Northern Arizona is hitting 33.8%, while the Bengals are hitting 33.6%.

The biggest advantage in this game may be in the rebounding department. Northern Arizona is grabbing 37.4 boards per game, while the Bengals are only corralling 32.5 rebounds per game.

Northern Arizona vs. Idaho State Betting Prediction

In a game that will probably have a razor-thin margin, being able to end an opponent's possession and get second-chance points often makes a massive difference. If Northern Arizona controls the glass as they should, they should be able to pull out a victory on the road tonight.

Prediction: Northern Arizona -1.0 (-110)

