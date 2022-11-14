Northern Colorado vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spread and Picks - November 14 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The fifth-ranked Baylor Bears take on the Northern Colorado Bears after defeating Norfolk State at home with a score of 87-70. They overwhelmed Norfolk State early on because the advantage was never in doubt.

Jalen Bridges contributed 20 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while Keyonte George led the Bears with 23 points, five rebounds, and seven assists. The Bears finished the game with a 49.1% field goal percentage and a 39.5% three-point percentage.

Northern Colorado vs Baylor betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Northern Colorado Bears +28 (-110) Over 153 (-115) Baylor Bears -28 (-110) Under 153 (-105)

Northern Colorado vs Baylor Match Details

Fixture: Bears at Bears

Date and Time: Monday, November 14 at 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

Northern Colorado vs Baylor Key Stats

Northern Colorado enter this match with a 1-1 record, but their only defeat was an ugly one. They lost to Houston in their first game of the year. The fact that they only scored 36 points contributed to their lopsided loss.

The offense was significantly better in the most recent game against Texas A&M Commerce, scoring 80 points, which helped the team win by three points. Despite being outscored 49-34 in the second half, the Bears managed to win. Daylen Kountz led Northern Colorado in scoring with 23 points and three rebounds.

Baylor Bears have a 2-0 record and have performed admirably in each of their games. They defeated Mississippi Valley State 117-53 in the opening contest and Norfolk State 87-70 in the finale. Keyonte George led the Bears with a final line of 23 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.

Jalen Bridges also had a strong day, scoring 20 points and pulling down five rebounds. Baylor has the seventh-best scoring average in NCAA basketball this season, averaging 102 points per game.

Northern Colorado vs Baylor Best Picks and Prediction

Following a straight-up win, the Baylor Bears have gone 0-4 against the spread in their last four contests. In the last six games overall for them, the over is 5-1. In their previous seven home games versus a team with a road-winning percentage of less than 400, the over is 6-1. In Baylor's last seven home games versus a club with a losing road record, the over is 6-1.

There will be plenty of scoring in this game, as the trend favors the over. However, the Northern Colorado defense hasn't exactly been top-notch. Their offense had a fairly difficult time in the first game as well.

Due to the shootout nature of the game and the amount of scoring by both teams, the total will be exceeded. In this contest, the Baylor Bears ought to score over 100 points once more.

Pick: Over 153 (-115)

