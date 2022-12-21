Northern Kentucky vs. FAU Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spread and Picks - December 21 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Northern Kentucky Norse will be on the road as they take on the FAU Owls on Wednesday, December 21st, in an NCAA Men's Basketball non-conference matchup.

The Norse are doing decently to begin the year as they are 7-5 and are on a two-game winning streak after an 81-41 home win on Monday against the Miami-Hamilton Harriers. The Owls are a dominant 10-1 rand are on a nine-game winning streak after coming off a 79-53 home win against the Florida International Panthers on Saturday.

Northern Kentucky Norse vs. FAU Owls Betting Odds

Teams Spread Money line Over/Under Northern Kentucky Norse +12.5 (-105) +700 Over 130 (-110) Florida Atlantic Owls -12.5 (-110) -1050 Under 130 (-110)

Northern Kentucky Norse vs. FAU Owls Match Details

Fixture: Northern Kentucky Norse at FAU Owls

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21, 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: FAU Arena, Boca Raton, FL

Northern Kentucky Norse vs. FAU Owls Key Stats

The Norse have been doing an average job this season and the offense showcases that. They are scoring 67.5 points per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor. They are dependent on the production of junior guard Marques Warrick, who is averaging 19.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 1.7 steals in 34.6 minutes per game. He is definitely a solid player to focus on when he is on the court.

Their defense has been playing pretty well as the Norse are allowing 64.9 points per game and have been doing well at forcing turnovers. As of this point, they are averaging 2.8 blocks and 9.3 steals per game.

The FAU Owls have been doing incredibly well offensively as they are scoring 82.2 points heading into this game. They also had a solid shooting percentage, connecting on 49.6 percent of their shots. Senior guard Michael Forrest is trying to continue improving as in 26.6 minutes, he is putting up 11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and one steal per game up to this point.

The Owls defense has been elite as they are giving up 63.4 points per game. They have been aggressive on the glass with 40.4 rebounds per game while recording 2.6 blocks and 7.6 steals as well.

Northern Kentucky Norse vs. FAU Owls Best Picks and Prediction

The FAU Owls have been dominating throughout the starting portion of the season and should be able to do that once again against the Northern Kentucky Norse. The difference is in their ability to connect on their shots as the Norse are shooting 42.9 percent from the floor while the Owls are connecting on 49.6 percent of their shots. Go with the Owls to cover the spread in this game as they are the better team with FAU being 8-1 ATS.

Pick: FAU Owls -12.5 (-115)

Poll : 0 votes