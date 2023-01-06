Northern Michigan vs. Toledo Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 6 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Western Michigan Broncos are in Ohio tonight, all set to tackle the Toledo Rockets in a MAC matchup.

Things haven't been going well for Western Michigan lately. They opened the season 2-2 and have proceeded to lose eight out of ten since then. They have also struggled on the road, winning only one of their first eight tries away from home.

Toledo dropped their MAC opener against Ball State on Tuesday, but the season has gone pretty well for them so far. They are 10-4, and the Ball State loss was their first at home this season. Junior guard RayJ Dennis is having an impressive season, averaging 19.2 points per game, which puts him at 35th in the nation at this level.

Both of these schools are looking to get their first conference win out of the way. Let's see which side is in a better position to get it done tonight.

Northern Michigan vs. Toledo Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Northern Michigan +14.5 (-110) Over 156.5 (-110) +810 Toledo -14.5 (-110) Under 156.5 (-110) -1450

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Northern Michigan vs. Toledo Match Details

Fixture: Northern Michigan Broncos @ Toledo Rockets

Date and Time: Friday, January 6, 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Savage Arena

Northern Michigan vs. Toledo Key Stats

These teams play completely different styles.

Northern Michigan plays at a slow pace, and although they only put up 68.6 points per game, they hold opponents to 69.1 points per game. However, on the road, their defense is not nearly as successful, as they give up 77.3 points per contest.

The Broncos are a quality rebounding team, grabbing 38.3 per game.

Toledo plays up-tempo, and it shows on both ends of the floor. They're top-10 in scoring, putting up 84.9 points per game. They are pretty efficient too, hitting 48.7% of their shots and 37.6% of three-point attempts.

However, they give up 80.2 points per game, one of the worst marks in the country. They have active hands though, nabbing 7.1 steals per game.

Northern Michigan vs. Toledo Betting Prediction

Northern Michigan find success when their defense is stifling the opposition and that's the exact opposite of what they've done on the road this season. Even with Toledo's porous defense, they will try to make the game a track meet and look to win that way. The Rockets' explosive offense is expected to be too much for the Broncos to keep up with, and Toledo should run away with the game.

Prediction: Toledo -14.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes