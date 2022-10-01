Northwestern Wildcats vs. Penn State Nittany Lions NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 1| 2022 NCAAF Season

The Northwestern Wildcats will face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday (October 1). The Lions will host the game at Beaver Stadium where they will try to win their fifth game in a row.

Both Penn State and Northwestern are part of the Big 10 conference.

The Lions have started 4-0 for the season, alongside the best teams in the division. Their first game against the Purdue Boilermakers was a close one, where they won (31-35). The rest of the other games were a one-sided victory for the Lions. They won Game 2 (46-10) against Ohio, Game 3 (41-12) against Auburn, and Game 4 (33-14) against Central MI.

Northwestern (1-3), on the other hand, has struggled so far. They have lost a lot of close games, starting with a 23-31 defeat against the Duke Blue Devils. They lost 24-31 against Southern Illinois Salukis, eventually losing to the Miami Redhawks 14-17. Their only win came in Game 1 (31-28) against a very formidable Nebraska.

It would be interesting to see if the Wildcats would be able to stop the Lions' offense. The offense looks unstoppable at the moment and it seems they can penetrate any defense. The Nittany Lions are the team to beat right now in the NCAAF.

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Match Details

Fixture: Northwestern Wildcats @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Date & Time: Saturday, October 1, 03:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Beaver Stadium, Penn State University, Pennsylvania

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Northwestern Wildcats +1400 +25 (-110) O 50.5 (-110) Penn State Nittany Lions -3500 -25 (-110) U 50.5 (-110)

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Pick

In the battle of offense versus defense, the leader of the attack, the quarterback is the most important player. So far, Sean Clifford has simply been outstanding for the Nittany Lions. He is closing in on 1000 passing yards with multiple TDs to his name. It will be really difficult for a struggling Northwestern team to contain this type of attack.

His contribution could make a significant impact in the game in a very short amount of time.

Pick: Sean Clifford Total Passing Yards Over 234.5 (-115)

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Prediction

In the battle of the Big 10, the Nittany Lions look the favorites to win. Odds, statistics and attacking prowess are all leaning towards the home team. Expect a straight win.

Prediction: Penn State Spread -25 (-110)

