Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs.California Golden Bears Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17| NCAA Football Season 2022

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on the California Golden Bears on Saturday. Notre Dame have lost all their games so far and will look to bounce back in this game. They are currently fifth in the standings. The Bears are on a winning run and will look to continue that in the game. They are in second place in the Pac- 12 conference standings.

Notre Dame has been defensively strong, but the offense is a sign of worry. Tyler Buchner has covered most of the passing yards with a completion percentage of 56.

Playing as a quarterback, he has done well with 24 rushing yards. Michael Mayer has done well while receiving 23 receptions and has covered 135 yards averaging 10.4 yards per reception.

The defense is led by linebacker Jack Kiser. He has done well with 15 total tackles, 7 solo and 8 assisted. He was complemented well by Howard Cross and Brandon Joseph, both having 26 tackles combined.

The Bears are stronger on offense. Quarterback Jack Plummer has done great, covering 546 passing yards at a completion percentage of 68.9.Jaydn Ott contributed with russing156 yards in 24 attempts, averaging 6.5 rushing yards per attempt. The defense is led by linebacker Jacson Sirmon with 17 tackles, 10 solo and 7 assisted. Other players have done well defensively and have contributed to the team's success.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. California Golden Bears match details

Fixture: California Golden Bears @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Date & Time: Saturday, September 16 ,2:30pm EDT

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. California Golden Bears odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER CALIFORNIA +340 +10.5(-105) o40.5(-108) NOTRE DAME -400 -10.5(-110) u40.5(-105)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. California Golden Bears best picks

Tyler Buchner has done well till now and he would like to add to it in this game. He has been good for the team with the most passing yards covered and will play an important role when Notre Dame plays on Saturday.

Jack Plummer has been superb till now and will try to repeat his past performances.He has been solid in attack with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. California Golden Bears prediction

The game will be very interesting as Notre Dame are desperate for a win and will do everything they can to earn that. They have a better chance of winning the game due to the better composition of the team. They have done well against the stronger sides while California still needs to be tested.

Prediction :- Notre Dame will win.

