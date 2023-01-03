Notre Dame vs. Boston College Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 3 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to Chestnut Hill to take on the Boston College Eagles in a match-up of two floundering ACC teams.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish began the season hot with a 5-0 record, but once the schedule ramped up, the Irish faltered. Notre Dame have lost four of their last five contests and are in danger of falling out of March Madness consideration. The Boston College Eagles have struggled lately as well. Boston College has lost five of its last seven contests.

Both of these teams are desperate for a win. Who will be victorious on Tuesday night--Notre Dame or Boston College?

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Boston College Eagles: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Notre Dame -2.5 (-110) O 130.5 (-110) -145 Boston College +2.5 (-110) U 130.5 (-110) +125

Although Notre Dame is struggling, forward Nate Laszewski is playing phenomenal basketball. He leads the Irish in points and rebounds while shooting 53% from the field, 40% from deep, and 88% from the free throw line. Laszewski has emerged as one of the most efficient scorers in America.

Guard Trey Wertz plays well off of Laszewski and does everything else the team needs--a glue guy. Wertz averages 10 points per game while leading the team in assists and steals.

Notre Dame has found a nice offensive balance, and they don't ask any one player to do too much. The Irishman has five players scoring in double-digits.

Guard Makai Ashton-Langford does it all for the Boston College Eagles. He leads the team in scoring, assists, and steals. Ashton-Langford has been a clutch performer when the Eagles needed a big play on either end of the court.

Forward Devin McGlockton provides the interior presence the Eagles desperately need. McGlockton averages seven points per game but leads the team in blocked shots while scoring efficiently.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Boston College Eagles: Match Details

Fixture: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Boston College Eagles

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Boston College Eagles: Prediction

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Boston College Eagles are both struggling to gain any traction in the ACC, and both could be out of March Madness if they don't turn their seasons around quickly. Of the two teams, Notre Dame seems to be on firm ground. The Irish have a much deeper team. I'm taking Fighting Irish, and I'll give the points.

Final Prediction: Notre Dame -2.5, O/U 130.5

