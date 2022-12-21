Notre Dame vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 21 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

We have an ACC clash tonight in Florida, as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are taking the trip south to take on the Florida State Seminoles. Both teams will be looking to bounce back from a loss this weekend.

The Seminoles will look to continue climbing out of the deep hole they dug themselves into at the beginning of the season. They lost nine of their first 10 games this year. Meanwhile, after winning their first five, the Fighting Irish have dropped four of six right as conference play is beginning.

These teams are trending in opposite directions. Let's see if that'll continue tonight.

Notre Dame vs. Florida State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Notre Dame -2.0 (-110) Over 141.5 (-110) -130 Florida State +2.0 (-110) Under 141.5 (-110) +110

Odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Notre Dame vs. Florida State Match Details

Fixture: Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Florida State Seminoles

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21, 8:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Center

Notre Dame vs. Florida State Key Stats

Neither of these offenses score many points per game. The Seminoles rank 276th, scoring 68.4 points per game, although they've scored at least 75 points in their last three games. Notre Dame ranks 200th in scoring, putting up 71.5 points per game this year. However, they've been held under 70 points in three of their last four games and lost all three of those games.

Both teams also rank in the 200-range defensively. Notre Dame is also better on that end, holding opposing teams to 69.6 points per game, 208th nationwide. However, they've allowed over 75 points in three straight games. The Seminoles are 284th in points allowed per game, giving up 73.3 per contest. They surrendered 93 last game, but in the three prior they held each opponent under 65 points.

The Fighting Irish vs. The Seminoles Betting Prediction

Notre Dame is starting to spiral, and this will be their first true road game of the season. The Seminoles look like they're putting it together, as even their three most recent losses were to quality opponents. The Seminoles put together a strong performance on their home floor and will walk away with a victory.

Prediction: The Seminoles Money Line (+110)

