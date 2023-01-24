Notre Dame vs. NC State Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 24 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish heads to Raleigh, North Carolina, to face the NC State Wolfpack in an ACC clash on Tuesday night. NC State has been a pleasant surprise this season at 15-5, in the thick of the ACC. The Fighting Irish have struggled this season and need some resume-building wins. Who will be victorious--the Wolfpack or the Fighting Irish?

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Notre Dame +7.5 (-110) O 143.5 (-110) +290 NC State -7.5 (-110) U 143.5 (-110) -350

The status of NC State guard Terquavion Smith headlines this match-up. Smith is the team's leading scorer and leads the team in assists, but Terquavion Smith will be a game-time decision following his recent on-court injury, and it should surprise no one if Smith sits out in this one.

NC State guard Jarkel Joiner will have to step up with Smith absent. Jerkel Joiner may be the most efficient player for the Wolfpack. Joiner averages 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game while shooting 43% from the floor, 33% from three-point range, and 82% from the stripe.

NC State guard Jack Clark is one of the most physical backcourt players in America. Clark averages nine points per game while leading the Wolfpack in rebounds and steals.

Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell stretches the floor for NC State. Morsell averages 13 points and five rebounds per game while shooting 49% from the floor, 45% from three-point range, and 87% from the free-throw line.

Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski is the player to watch for the Fighting Irish. Laszewski leads the team in points and rebounds, shooting 54% from the floor, 42% from deep, and 88% from the free-throw line.

Fighting Irish guard Trey Wertz is an ideal complement to Laszewski. Wertz averages ten points per game and leads the team in assists.

Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin has developed into a sturdy option for the Irish. Goodwin averages 12 points and five rebounds per game, shooting 45% from the floor, 40% from three-point range, and 82% from the free-throw line.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. NC State Wolfpack: Prediction

Terquavion Smith may miss the game, but the Wolfpack have enough depth to overcome if Smith is absent. The same cannot be said for Notre Dame, which doesn't have enough firepower to match NC State. Take the Wolfpack and give the points.

Final Prediction: NC State -7.5 (-110), Under 143.5

