Notre Dame vs North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 7 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Dean E. Smith Center will host an Atlantic Coast Conference NCAAB matchup between Notre Dame Fighting Irish and North Carolina Tar Heels in a Saturday morning game.

The Fighting Irish are 8-7 (0-4) so far and are on a two-game losing streak after coming off a 70-63 road loss against Boston College Eagles on Tuesday.

The Tar Heels are 10-5 (2-2) so far this season and are coming off a 88-79 home win over Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs North Carolina Tar Heels Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Notre Dame Fighting Irish +12.5 (-110) Over 144.5 (-110) North Carolina Tar Heels -12.5 (-110) Under 144.5 (-110)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs North Carolina Tar Heels Match Details

Fixture: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs North Carolina Tar Heels

Time and date: Saturday, January 7, 2023, 11:30 am ET

Venue: Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs North Carolina Tar Heels Key Stats

The Fighting Irish are a decent offensive team, averaging 69.7 points per game. They are known to distribute the ball at a decent rate, averaging 11.9 assists over the course of the season.

Senior forward Nate Laszewski has led the team, averaging 13.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 0.3 steals in 35.1 minutes per game. He has used his size to his advantage and has done well down low.

Their defense has been decent, allowing 68.5 points per game. The Fighting Irish have recorded 3.2 blocks and 4.3 steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor.

The Tar Heels are a dominant offensive team as they score 81.4 points per outing and shoot 46.1% from the field. Senior forward Armando Bacot has been doing well, averaging 18.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 blocks, and 0.6 steals per game in 33.9 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have some room for improvement as they are giving up 74.9 points per game. They need to be more active on that side of the ball as they are averaging 4.2 blocks and 6.1 steals per game.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs North Carolina Tar Heels Best Picks and Prediction

There exists a huge gap in the quality of offense here as Notre Dame are hitting 62.3 points per game in their last three while North Carolina are averaging an incredible 86.2 points in their last five games. The Tar Heels definitely have a talent advantage in this matchup. The home team has covered the spread in nine of their last 13 games, so go with the North Carolina Tar Heels to cover the spread.

Pick: North Carolina Tar Heels -12.5 (-110)

