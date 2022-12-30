Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks and Preview- December 30 | 2022 College Football Bowl Season

The South Carolina Gamecocks battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a matchup between the two teams that turned their 2022 season around in the second half of the term.

Notre Dame started the 2022 season as poorly as any team in the country, and things were looking bleak in South Bend. The Irish showed tremendous resilience, bouncing back and ending the 2022 season with momentum.

South Carolina were a program left for dead, with QB Spencer Rattler marred by inconsistency, which has been the story of his collegiate career. Just when you had given up on South Carolina, they upset two top-ten teams, the Clemson Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers.

What South Carolina team will we see in the Gator Bowl? Who will be victorious -- the bounce-back Irish or the seemingly confident South Carolina?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE South Carolina +3 (-110) O 50.5 (-110) +135 Notre Dame -3 (-110) U 50.5 (-110) -155

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Details

Date and Time: Friday, December 30, 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Sun TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Best Pick

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish offense will look entirely different from what we saw during the season. Irish QB Drew Pyne has already announced that he is transferring to Arizona State.

The only true difference maker on the Notre Dame offense is TE Michael Mayer, and the offensive chess piece has opted out of the Gator Bowl to concentrate on preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft.

With Tyler Buchner back under center and the Irish missing the top offensive playmaker, I would take the Under on their passing yard prop.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Team Passing Yards: Under

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Final Prediction

I never thought that I would be saying this, but with Spencer Rattler at QB, the South Carolina Gamecocks have a substantial advantage at the QB position. The South Carolina offense was aggressive and played to the strengths of Spencer Rattler in the second half of the season.

The Gamecocks have a balanced approach that keeps the opposition's defense off balance. Notre Dame have played well down the stretch, so you want to buy into that momentum. Unfortunately, Notre Dame are in too much of a transition, with too many missing pieces entering this contest. Take the Gamecocks and take the points.

South Carolina Gamecocks +3 (-110) Under 50.5 (-110)

