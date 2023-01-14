Notre Dame vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 14 | ACC | College Basketball

On Saturday, the Syracuse Orange and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will square off in an ACC matchup. The Fighting Irish are now 1-5 in ACC play despite having a 9-8 overall record this season.

The Orange are currently 4-2 in ACC play and 11-6 overall for the season. The first pitch for this ACC game is set for 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Notre Dame vs Syracuse Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Notre Dame Fighting Irish +175 +5 (-105) Over 140 (-115) Syracuse Orange -205 -5 (-115) Under 140 (-105)

Notre Dame vs Syracuse Match Details

Fixture: NDU Fighting Irish at Syracuse Orange

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Carrier Dome, New York

Notre Dame vs Syracuse Key Stats

The Fighting Irish were 8-3 entering ACC play, but since then, things have gone worse. Before finally defeating Georgia Tech in a tough game, the Irish began conference play with five straight defeats.

The scoring offense of the Fighting Irish is ranked 196th in the nation. They have great long-range shooting, ranking 38th in the nation for three-point field goals. Despite being fifth in the nation in turnovers, the Irish won't harm themselves. The Irish's difficulties on the glass are directly related to their small size.

In terms of rebounding, the Irish are 328th in the nation. The Fighting Irish are 113th in the country in three-point defense and have the 162nd-best scoring defense overall.

If you are a basketball fan, there is nothing quite like being inside the arena in the middle of winter. The Orange will play the Fighting Irish on Saturday in an effort to build on their 4-2 ACC record as they pursue their season-long goal of returning to the NCAA Tournament. The Orange enter the game with a home record of 8-3 and are fresh off an 82-72 win against Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

Based on the team's scoring ranking, its offense may need to produce more in this game, which is very probable. The Orange currently rank 68th in the nation in scoring and are 64th in the nation at making three-pointers.

Notre Dame vs Syracuse Betting Prediction

The 38th-ranked three-point shooting of the Fighting Irish ought to be effective against the Orange Zone defense. On offense, the Irish typically move the ball pretty well to create opportunities for open shots.

Any advantage will be significant in a close game because neither team is significantly better than average at stopping the clock. Because of this, I want the Irish to make more three-pointers and force fewer turnovers in order to have more possessions. Take the Fighting Irish to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Notre Dame Fighting Irish +5 (-105)

