Oakland Athletics vs Baltimore Orioles: Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction - September 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland Athletics take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday, September 4. This meeting is the final game of a three-game series between the two clubs. The Orioles lead 2-0. The last two games have ended 5-2 and 8-1 in favor of Baltimore.

The Baltimore outfit comes into this game in blistering form, having won four successive games. They currently sit fourth in the extremely competitive American League East standings with a record of 71-61. They are only three wins behind the second-placed Tampa Bay Rays and are in contention for a playoff berth.

The Athletics have been in miserable condition all season, sitting at the bottom of the American League West standings with a record of 49-85. Their recent form hasn’t improved, having lost four on the spin. They need to win as many games as possible to carry forward some form of positivity into the next season.

Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander have been driving forces for the Orioles’ success this season. Mullins has a batting average of .264 while Santander leads the team in home runs (25), RBIs (75), and runs created (72.91).

Sean Murphy and Cole Irvin have performed admirably for an underwhelming A’s club this season. Murphy averages .254 with 17 home runs while Irvin has an ERA of 3.35 and 104 strikeouts.

Paul Blackburn and Dany Jimenez are massive injury layoffs for the already struggling Athletics.

Of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between the sides, Baltimore has won six.

Baltimore Orioles vs Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Baltimore Orioles

Date and Time: Sunday, September 4, 1:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Orioles vs Oakland Athletics best picks

The top picks for the game are Spenser Watkins of the Orioles and Adrian Martinez of the Oakland A’s. Watkins has an ERA of 4.26 and Martinez has an ERA of 5.28.

Baltimore Orioles vs Oakland Athletics Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Baltimore Orioles -1.5 -178 Under 8.5 Oakland Athletics +1.5 +150 Over 8.5

Orioles vs Athletics Final Prediction:

The visitors have been struggling this season, and have had a treacherous run of results leading up to this game. The home side, with the crowd cheering them on, should win this one comfortably.

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5

