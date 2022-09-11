Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 11| 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland Athletics are set to play the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. This will be the fourth and final game of the series between the two teams. Oakland have been thrashed in their first three games and are now looking for revenge.

Sitting last in the American League West division, the Athletics are down and out. They are 1-9 in the last 10 and 50-80 overall. Their winning percentage of .357 is the lowest of all three AL divisions. This has been a miserable season, one the entire staff and fanbase would like to forget. They should try their best in the remaining games, especially this last one against the White Sox. Losing the series 4-0 would be a really bad look and one they need to avoid.

The White Sox have magically turned things around for themselves. They are currently second in the AL Central, just behind the Cleveland Guardians. A pretty impressive 8-2 run is the best in the division and has put them in a promising position. Chicago have overtaken the Minnesota Twins, who were leading the division just a few games back. This has been an amazing turnaround by the White Sox, something they are looking to continue through to the end of the season.

The away team looks confident enough to complete a series sweep. Oakland certainly look dejected and out of form. Fans are highly disappointed and the team lacks the confidence to go out and perform on the field. Chicago would very much like to use this opportunity to take another win. They are in red hot form at the moment and look the most likely bet.

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox match details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Sunday, September 10, 04:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox betting odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Oakland Athletics +135 +1.5 (-130) U 7.5 (-110) Chicago White Sox -155 -1.5 (-110) O 7.5 (-110)

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox picks

Johnny Cueto will get a chance to pitch for the White Sox against the Athletics. Cueto has had a fine season so far, having played 21 games this season. He is almost certain to perform against a very weak Oakland side. He is the pick of the game.

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox prediction

The odds favor the Chicago White Sox for this match. The Athletics have lost all of their last five games at home. The batting average for the White Sox is the best in the entire league at .263.

Game 4 between the Athletics and the Chicago White Sox should go with the away team. They have been fantastic throughout the series and the Athletics really have no answers against a strong White Sox team.

Pick/Prediction: White Sox -155

