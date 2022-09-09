Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 9 | 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland Athletics will be at home to face the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. The White Sox clobbered the Athletics 14-2 on Wednesday, bringing their record to 70-68. Oakland is now 50-88 after losing Wednesday's matchup. The A's have now dropped seven of their last eight.

"Starting the series off with a bang." - whitesox

Oakland has been poor at home this year, sporting just a 22-47 record at RingCentral Coliseum. At this point in the season, they'll mainly be looking to develop young talent.

The White Sox find themselves 1 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians and tied with the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central race. Every game from now until the end of the year will be crucial for them.

Oakland will go with James Kaprielian for Friday's matchup. He is 3-9 with a 4.79 ERA through 22 starts. His performances have been less than ideal lately, giving up ten earned runs in his previous 8 1/3 innings. The White Sox offense exploded last night, and they're up to 6.3 runs per game in their last seven, so Kaprielian will have to be careful.

Surprisingly, the Oakland right-hander has been pretty bad in his home stadium, sporting a 5.87 ERA. Look for the visitors to try and get the bats going early in the second game of the series, coming off of last night's performance.

Lucas Giolito, who is 10-9 with a 5.21 ERA, will be taking the hill Friday for Chicago. Lately, the right-hander has been slightly better but still nowhere near his 2021 self. Oakland has been poor at the plate at home this year, though, and overall, so expect Giolito to have a better than average start tonight.

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Friday, September 9, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago White Sox -157 -1.5 (+105) Over 7.5 (-120) Oakland Athletics +142 +1.5 (-125) Under 7.5 (+100)

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Best Picks

Lucas Giolito has had a down year, but so has Oakland's offense. The A's also rank ninth-highest in strikeout rate, and the last three games, they've K'd 13 or more times each game. Look for Gioloto to notch six tonight against a struggling Athletics lineup.

Pick: Lucas Giolito Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+110)

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Prediction

The A's have been ice cold, and their pitching, which has been reliable all year, has let them down lately. Look for the visitors to build off their blowout win last night and lead through five here.

Prediction: White Sox First 5 Innings ML (+100)

Lucas Abrenica's Last 30 Days' MLB Picks are: 182-151-10 (+139.2 Units)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt