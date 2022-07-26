Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland Athletics will be at home to face the Houston Astros on Monday night. The Athletics were beaten by the Texas Rangers 11-8 on Sunday, bringing them down to 35-63 on the season. The Astros currently hold a 64-32 record on the year following their 8-5 win versus the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Oakland has been a pretty bad team at home, sporting just a 21-30 record at the Coliseum.

Adam Oller will take the mound Monday for the Athletics. He is 0-3 with a 10.90 ERA on the season as a starter. He's been used in relief too, but the A's will turn to him to eat some more innings on Monday. In his previous outing, Oller threw 4 1/3 frames, surrendering six hits and three earned runs. The Astros should be able to get their offense going against Oller and the Oakland bullpen in the series opener.

Jake Odorizzi will take the hill Monday for Houston. He is 4-2 with a 3.56 ERA on the season. Last time out, Odorizzi went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs while striking out five. The right-hander has been consistent lately, giving up just three earned runs in his last 12.33 innings. The A's offense is 29th in runs per game and 30th in OPS. Expect Odorizzi to shut down their bats.

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Monday, July 25, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Houston Astros -230 -1.5 (-135) Over 8.0 (-115) Oakland Athletics +195 +1.5 (+115) Under 8.0 (-105)

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Best Picks

Adam Oller is yet to strike out more than three hitters in a single start. He averages just under three. The fact that the Astros have the fourth-lowest K rate indicates that Oller will struggle to accumulate strikeouts.

Pick: Adam Oller Under 3.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Betting Prediction

The Astros are the much better team on paper in this matchup. The A's managed to take two of three from Houston in the last series earlier this month. With Oller on the hill, their chances don't look great. Expect the visitors to score some runs early while Odorizzi should keep the Oakland offense in check.

Prediction: Astros First 5 Innings -1.5 (+125) & Astros First 5 Innings Over 2.5 Runs (-110)

