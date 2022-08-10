Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 9 | 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland Athletics will host the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday night. The Angels beat the Athletics 1-0 on Monday to improve to 47-63. Oakland is now 41-69 after losing Monday's game, continuing their poor play at home. They've now dropped six of eight heading into Tuesday.

Oakland will send out hurler James Kaprielian for Tuesday's game. He is 3-5 with a 4.32 ERA over 17 starts this year. In his last 16 1/3 innings, the right-hander has been on top of his game, giving up just two earned runs. In addition to the Angels, he's recently shut down the Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers as well.

Kaprielian does have a 5.20 FIP, which is much higher than his ERA. This signals some regression could be coming for the righty, but against this Angels lineup, it probably won't be a problem. The Angels rank 25th in runs per game after having one of the best offenses in the early going. Expect Kaprielian to have another solid performance Tuesday.

Oakland A's @Athletics : 6:40pm PT vs. Angels

: NBCSCA

: Bloomberg 960 AM, KIQI 1010 AM

: athletics.com/ascast

: bit.ly/3rTmNyl

Starting pitcher: Kaprielian : 6:40pm PT vs. Angels: NBCSCA: Bloomberg 960 AM, KIQI 1010 AMStarting pitcher: Kaprielian ⚾: 6:40pm PT vs. Angels📺: NBCSCA📻: Bloomberg 960 AM, KIQI 1010 AM 🎧: athletics.com/ascast📲: bit.ly/3rTmNyl Starting pitcher: Kaprielian https://t.co/EJbVg7rPrj

"Starting pitcher: Kaprielian" - Athletics

Shohei Ohtani, who is 9-7 with a 2.83 ERA, will take the mound Tuesday for Los Angeles. He has been dependable this season and will be matched up with an abysmal Athletics lineup.

In his last outing, Ohtani tossed 5 2/3 innings versus Oakland, giving up seven hits and two earned runs while punching out seven in a loss. The Athletics offense is averaging 2.9 runs per game in their last seven and 2.8 at home on the year.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 9, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Angels -174 -1.5 (+100) Over 6.5 (-115) Oakland Athletics +159 +1.5 (-120) Under 6.5 (-105)

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Picks

Shohei Ohtani labored a bit last week versus the A's, but he should bounce back tonight. Oakland's lineup is not talented enough to knock Ohtani around. Expect the Angels' star to record the win in the second game of this series.

Pick: Shohei Ohtani To Record a Win (+100)

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Prediction

The under is set extremely low tonight, but 18 of the previous 27 meetings have gone under. It's hard to see these teams combining for more than seven runs after Monday's 1-0 finish. Expect a pitcher's duel with two pitchers who have been great recently and two awful lineups.

Prediction: Under 7 (-140)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt