Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners: MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction and Preview - October 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland Athletics will take on the Seattle Mariners in the third game of their three-game MLB series on Sunday (October 2). Both teams are part of the American League West division

Seattle is second in the division, whereas the Athletics are languishing at the bottom. The Mariners are leading the series 2-0.

In a division where the Houston Astros (103-55) have dominated, the Mariners (87-70) have clinched the wildcard spot. They have been decent both home (43-33) and away (44-37). In Game 1, they registered a close 2-1 win before thumping Oakland 5-1 in the second.

Oakland has the worst overall (56-102) record in the league. Their 2-8 run in the last ten games haven't helped either. They would like the season to be over as soon as possible and get some morale-boosting wins.

The series is hardly of any major significance for either team. One has made it to the wildcard spot, while the other is miles away from it. While the Mariners will look to complete a clean sweep, Oakland will look to avoid that.

Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners: Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Seattle Mariners

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2; 04:10 pm EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Oakland Athletics +230 +1.5 (+100) O 7 (-115) Seattle Mariners -275 -1.5 (-120) U 7 (-105)

Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners: Pick

There is hardly any scope for competition when Robbie Ray (12-11) is in the lineup for the Mariners.

With 183.1 IPs, Ray has had a whopping 209 strikeouts at 3.58 ERA. If he gets going, the Athletics could be in for a long night. His counterpart, James Kaprielian, has had an average season with a 4.43 ERA.

Pick: Total Strikeouts Over 7.5 (+100)

Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners: Prediction

It will be a tough game for the Athletics to win. Both their offense and defense have to gel together to have some impact on the game, as the Mariners are heavy favorites to take the win.

Prediction: Athletics Total Team Runs Under 2.5 (-125)

