Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 22 | 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland Athletics will face the Texas Rangers at home Friday night. The Athletics were beaten by the Detroit Tigers 7-2 in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader, bringing their record to 32-61 this season. The Rangers are 41-49 this year following their 8-0 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Texas is seven games out of the final Wild Card spot heading into Friday's matchup.

"Shutout to start the second half! #StraightUpTX" - Rangers

Cole Irvin gets the call Friday for the Athletics, sporting a 4-7 record and a 3.12 ERA. He has been solid this season, and he'll be up against a decent Rangers lineup on Friday. Last time out, Irvin threw six frames, allowing only three hits and one earned run while fanning four. In two starts against Texas this year, Irvin has allowed only three runs in 11 1/3 total innings.

The Oakland left-hander has also been impressive at home this season, sporting a 1.68 ERA at RingCentral Coliseum. Expect him to have another good start Friday night.

Texas will send out Spencer Howard for Friday's contest. Howard currently holds a 1-1 record and 6.88 ERA. He's making just his fifth start, but this Athletics offense ranks second-worst in runs per game. Look for him to build off of his last two encouraging starts against a terrible Oakland offense.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Friday, July 22, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Texas Rangers -113 -1.5 (+150) Over 7.5 (+100) Oakland Athletics +103 +1.5 (-180) Under 7.5 (-120)

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Best Picks

Marcus Semien had an awful start to the year, but in recent weeks he's been back to his usual production. Cole Irvin is a tough lefty, but Semien excels in opposite-handed matchups. He is also better on the road compared to at home this year.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Marcus Semien homers to open the scoring! Marcus Semien homers to open the scoring! https://t.co/iPXtJkviij

"Marcus Semien homers to open the scoring!" - Talkin' Baseball

Look for the Rangers' infielder to have a good day at the plate against his former club.

Pick: Marcus Semien Over 1.5 Total Bases (+107)

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Betting Prediction

The Rangers had a commanding victory Thursday, and they should look to ride their momentum into this series. Irvin is a solid pitcher, but the A's don't score runs for him or in general. Expect the visitors to come out on top behind their superior lineup.

Prediction: Rangers ML (-113) & Athletics Team Total Under 3.5 Runs (-120)

