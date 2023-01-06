Oakland vs Northern Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 6 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Northern Kentucky Norse will be home to face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Friday in a battle between two Horizon League schools. Northern Kentucky is up to 9-6 after defeating IUPUI 55-42 on the road last Saturday. Oakland is just 4-11, but they have won their previous two games entering tonight. Northern Kentucky won both head-to-head matchups last season, and they'll look to stay hot at home, where they've gone 8-1 this year.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Northern Kentucky Norse Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Oakland Golden Grizzlies +7.5 (-110) Over 131.5 (-110) +240 Northern Kentucky Norse -7.5 (-110) Under 131.5 (-110) -300

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Northern Kentucky Norse Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Northern Kentucky Norse

Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Arena

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Northern Kentucky Norse Key Stats

Oakland has been pretty poor defensively, and while they've had a slightly harder schedule compared to most schools, they still need to improve on this end. The Golden Grizzlies allow 109.1 points per 100 possessions, and opponents shoot 46.6% from the field, including 36.1% from deep. On offense, they have several good scorers, including Trey Townsend (16.6 PPG), Jalen Moore (14.1 PPG), and Keaton Hervey (13.5 PPG). Hervey (7.7 RPG) and Townsend (7.1 RPG) are the team's best rebounders too, but Oakland has really struggled on the glass as a team. On average, they pull down just 31.4 rebounds, while their opponents grab 39.7 per game. In their last two victories, the Golden Grizzlies have shot over 50% in each game, so they'll need to be pretty efficient again to pull an upset on the road.

Northern Kentucky isn't great on the glass either, but their team defense has been solid, especially lately. The Norse force 16.8 turnovers per game while allowing just 63.5 points per contest. Their slow pace helps them surrender fewer buckets, but guard Sam Vinson has been a menace defensively, averaging 2.7 steals per game. His teammate Marques Warrick averages 1.5 steals, which is also great while leading the squad in scoring (19.4 PPG). Point guard Xavier Rhodes has been very important for the Norse also, averaging 9.1 points, 3.5 assists, and 1.6 steals. When they've struggled, Northern Kentucky has been bullied on the glass, but that shouldn't be an issue tonight.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Northern Kentucky Norse Betting Prediction

Both teams have been really poor against the spread, but Oakland's 2-9 ATS record away from home is pretty concerning. Even though Northern Kentucky is 3-4 ATS at home this year, they are 8-1 overall on their home floor (6-1 versus D1 schools). Back Northern Kentucky here, as Oakland has been terrible on the road this season.

Prediction: Northern Kentucky -7.5 (-110)

