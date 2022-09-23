Ohio Bobcats vs Fordham Rams NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 24 | 2022 NCAAF Season

The Ohio Bobcats are set to meet the Fordham Rams from the Patriot League in NCAA action at the Peden Stadium on Saturday (September 24). Ohio started their campaign on a 1-2 record, whereas the Rams are 3-0 up coming into the fourth.

The Bobcats started off with a win against the FL Atlantic, winning 41-38. They have suffered back-to-back heavy defeats, first against #14 Penn State and the other against Iowa State. Ohio now has a chance to bounce back against a non-FBS team. The team would like to improve their rankings in the Mid-American conference.

Fordham has started on a fantastic note. They are 3-0 for the season and now face a strong team like Ohio.

All their previous wins have been close ones, starting with the Wagner Seahawks, Monmouth Hawks, and Albany Great Danes. Tim DeMorat has been the driving force behind the Rams' success, producing some brilliant numbers.

Ohio Bobcats vs Fordham Rams: Match Details

Fixture: Fordham Rams @ Ohio Bobcats

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24; 02:00 pm EDT

Venue: Peden Stadium, Athens, Ohio

Ohio Bobcats vs Fordham Rams: Betting Odds

Teams Spread Ohio Bobcats -17.5 (-108) Fordham Rams +17 (-109)

Ohio Bobcats vs Fordham Rams: Pick

Bobcats quarterback Kurtis Rourke is the pick of the game. Even against tough opponents, he displayed his skills as a highly-rated QB. Against a non-FBS team, Kurtis will look to make his game do all the talking. In three games, he has picked up 658 yards with multiple TDs.

Even in defeats, Kurtis Rourke showed his class on the field. He was the shining light for Ohio when the team suffered heavy losses. His best performance came in Game 1, where he completed 27/34 attacks and picked up 345 yards. He completed four TDs in the game and was the MVP.

He can easily make a significant impact in a very short amount of time. The 21-year-old sensation is a future NFL prospect.

Pick: Kurtis Rourke Total Yards O 275 (-125)

Ohio Bobcats vs Fordham Rams: Prediction

Odds suggest an advantage for the Bobcats over the Rams. Also, because the conference team is playing a non-FBS team, Ohio automatically becomes the favorites to win. However, the game is expected to be a full entertainer.

Prediction: Bobcats Spread -17.5 (-108)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far