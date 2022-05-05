3 2023 NFL Draft prospects who could disappoint this NCAAF season

The 2022 college football season, and thus the 2023 NFL Draft, is predicted to be dictated by elite quarterback play. It's fair to say that even with a 29:7 touchdown to interception ratio and 64.5% completion rate, Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs did not conquer the 2021 CFP with elite quarterback play. Their strength lay in their defense.

Jason McIntyre's Fox Sports 2023 NFL Mock Draft projects five quarterbacks to be taken with the first five picks next spring.

The question remains whether every quarterback listed in McIntyre's top five picks will meet their lofty expectations. C.J. Stoud (Ohio State) and Bryce Young (Alabama) will more than likely have enough cover from their highly-touted respective teams, but other quarterbacks are not as lucky. There is also another offensive weapon that may be getting too much first-round attention.

These 3 2023 NFL Draft prospects could disappoint this NCAAF season

Anthony Richardson's resume doesn't warrant first-round consideration

1. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson

Emory Jones blew his chance to both establish himself as the Gators' starting quarterback this past season, and potentially be a starter at the Power Five level of college football. He threw just six more touchdowns than interceptions, and threw three of those picks in Florida's rivalry matchup against Florida State in November. His poor Gasparilla Bowl box score (dropping UF to 6-7 in 2021) led to his transfer, and Arizona State may be his next landing spot.

Anthony Richardson's return is one that should excite the Gators fanbase, but it shouldn't set expectations too high in Gainesville. Billy Napier could see a similar learning curve to Bryan Harsin at Auburn this past season, and Richardson could take some time to get going in the new (and possibly improved) offense.

The draft buzz could wear off a bit for Richardson and it may never return to a top five level.

Bijan Robinson may not escape Texas' malaise

2. Texas running back Bijan Robinson

Jason McIntyre admitted himself in his 2023 mock draft that Bijan Robinson is a stretch as a first-round selection. Running backs in general have largely been deprioritized in recent years. Saquon Barkley serves as a cautiounary tale as to why.

Robinson is a physical back built for the modern game, but someone with a similar value to the offense, Brian Robinson Jr. out of Alabama, just went in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The running back will have a case to be a high-round pick if the Longhorns can figure themselves out in Steve Sarkisian's second season in Austin. Another losing season in the Big 12 will hurt Robinson's stock.

D.J. Uaigalelei might not be the next Trevor Lawrence

3. Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has been getting questions as to whether Uaigalelei or Cade Klubnik will be the starting quarterback for the Tigers during the 2022 season. That alone makes you wonder if slotting Uiagalelei in as a top 5 NFL Draft pick is a tad premature.

To Swinney's credit, he didn't make it sound as though there is a legitimate competition for the starting signal-caller job in Northwest South Carolina, but he certainly didn't write off Klubnik either:

“DJ is definitely our starter. He has had a great spring. He has not done anything to not be the starter. Cade is a really talented player. We got two guys, I think, that can win at a high level, just like when Trevor [Lawrence] and DJ were coming out of the spring. It is not often you can say that.”

Against the toughest foes on Clemson's 2021 schedule, Uagalelei folded. He couldn't sustain momentum on his drives facing Georgia, NC State, Pitt, or South Carolina. Only Georgia ranked in the top 20 in the country last season, raising the question of whether he can be an elite prospect at the professional level facing top defenses consistently.

Edited by John Maxwell