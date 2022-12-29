Ohio State vs Alabama A&M Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 29, 2022 | College Basketball

This Thursday, on the Big Ten Network, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will make the trip to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a non-conference matchup at the Value City Arena.

The Bulldogs lost to the Vanderbilt Commodores in their most recent game but managed to cover the spread as 18.5-point underdogs. The Buckeyes defeated the Maine Black Bears in their last game and covered the spread as 24-point favorites.

Ohio State vs Alabama A&M Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Alabama A&M Bulldogs +27 (-110) Over 143 (-110) Ohio State Buckeyes -27 (-110) Under 143 (-110)

Ohio State vs Alabama A&M Match Details

Fixture: Alabama A&M at Ohio State Buckeyes

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29 at 3:00 PM ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

Ohio State vs Alabama A&M Key Stats

In Nashville, the Bulldogs' 3-8 record was worsened by their defeat to Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs competed against the Commodores and profited from their 18.5-point underdog status. In addition to shooting 47.5% from the field, the Bulldogs are scoring 79.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs' success is all thanks to Garrett Hicks' work. The fourth-year starter leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 16.4 ppg after scoring a season-high 22 points and draining six three-pointers against Louisiana Tech. Dailin Smith, a swingman, has been consistent, scoring double figures in each of the last six games to rank second on the squad (14.4).

After losing to UNC, the Buckeyes bounced back with a commanding 34-point victory over the Black Bears. The Buckeyes are shooting from the floor, scoring and allowing a lot of points per game.

This season, the Buckeyes have a wonderful balance of youth and experience. Brice Sensabaugh, a true freshman who has stepped up and assumed a leadership position, leads the team in scoring with 15.3 ppg following a 22-point performance against UNC.

Zed Key, a seasoned forward, is still playing and leading the Buckeyes in rebounds (8.2) while still averaging 14.1 points per game. Justice Sueing, a fifth-year senior, averages 13.2 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game. He scored a career-high 33 points in the victory over Texas Tech.

Ohio State vs Alabama A&M Betting Prediction

For this midday duel, nothing out of the ordinary should happen. Look for a strong effort from the Buckeyes at home as they hope to enter the new year and Big Ten play with more momentum.

Given the size of the spread, let's put the Buckeyes to the test to see how much heavy lifting they can manage. Take the under in this non-conference game.

Pick: Under 143 (-110)

