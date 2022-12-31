Ohio State vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 31 | 2022 College Football Bowl Season

Ohio State Buckeyes got a second lease on life when USC Trojans lost the Pac-12 title game. The Buckeyes get their shot in the College Football Final Four against the undefeated defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. As always, the storyline in this one will be about the dominating defense of the Georgia Bulldogs. Rarely in College Football history have we seen such utter dominance, the way the Bulldogs have gone about it in the last two seasons. Georgia have been dominant up front in pressuring the opposition while remaining rock solid in the back half, taking receivers out of the game. Ohio State Buckeyes pose a unique challenge as they have some explosive playmakers on the outside to match up with the Georgia defensive backfield. CJ Stroud is the most prolific passer the Georgia defense will face this season. Stroud wins exclusively from in the pocket, so the Buckeyes' offensive line must keep the heat off of him, but if they can, Stroud can find playmakers like Marvin Harrison Jr.

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Ohio State +6.5 (-110) O 62.5 (-110) +200 Georgia -6.5 (-110) U 62.5 (-110) -240

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Details

Fixture: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Date and Time: Saturday, December 31, 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Best Pick

We do not reckon the Bulldogs would want to get into a shoot-out with Ohio State Buckeyes. Georgia win with their running game, a defense that suffocates the opponent, and Stetson Bennett IV making brilliant plays when called. Georgia do not call upon Bennett to make those plays often because they don't have to. Expect Georgia to take the ball-control approach to establish the run and to keep the high-octane Ohio State offense off the field. Our favorite prop bet is to take the Under in the passing yards for Stetson Bennett IV.

Stetson Bennett IV, QB, Georgia Bulldogs, 270.5 Passing Yards: Under

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Final Prediction

Without injury concerns, we believe Ohio State pose the biggest challenge to the Bulldogs' title run. However, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has opted out of the game, and TreVeyon Henderson remains injured and is out as well. We have seen this little Bulldogs script unfold before, so expect an encore. Take the Bulldogs and sit tight.

Georgia Bulldogs -6.5 (-110) Under 62.5 (-110)

