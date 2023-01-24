Ohio State vs Illinois Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 24 | Big Ten | College Basketball

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off on Tuesday at the State Farm Center. The game will begin at 7:00 pm ET in Champaign, Illinois. The game's total is 145 points, and Fighting Illini are the four-point favorites.

The Buckeyes (11-8) upset Iowa at home on Saturday. This season, they have a 1-4 road record. Last Thursday, the Fighting Illini (13-6) suffered a loss to Indiana at home. At the State Farm Center, the score is 9-2.

In their lone meeting last season, the Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Illini 86-83 on the road. In the all-time series, the Fighting Illini have a 70–62 advantage.

Ohio State vs Illinois Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Ohio State Buckeyes +140 +4 (-110) Over 145 (-115) Illinois Fighting Illini -165 -4 (-110) Under 145 (-105)

Ohio State vs Illinois Match Details

Fixture: Ohio State Buckeyes at Illinois Fighting Illini

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 24 at 7:00 pm ET

Venue: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

Ohio State vs Illinois Key Stats

The Buckeyes were rated a few weeks ago, but have since lost five of their last six games. If they want to make an impression on the NCAA Tournament selection committee, they will need to improve their record, which is now 11-8 overall and 3-5 in Big Ten play.

On 47.2 percent of their shots, including 38.7 percent from beyond the arc, the Buckeyes average 77.8 points per contest. Their free throw percentage is 74.3, and they average 36.3 rebounds per game with a +5.9 rebounding differential. Based on schedule-adjusted offensive efficiency, the Buckeyes are ranked sixth nationally.

They are giving up 66.7 points per game on 40.6% shooting from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc. They rank 81st in the assist-to-turnover ratio and 85th in terms of defensive effectiveness.

Against the Hoosiers on Thursday, the Fighting Illini's four-game winning streak was halted. They are 3.5 games off the lead in the Big Ten standings with a 6-4 record over their last ten games overall and a 4-4 record in conference play.

On average, Fighting Illini are scoring 76.2 points a game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field, including 33.5 percent from three-point range. They average 36.1 rebounds and have a +6.1 rebounding margin while making 65.3% of their free throw attempts. The schedule-adjusted offensive effectiveness has the Illini in 47th place overall.

64.5 points are given up by the Fighting Illini on a 40.3% shooting effort, including 31.3 percent from three-point range. In terms of defensive effectiveness, they rank 30th and 164th in terms of assist-to-turnover ratio.

Ohio State vs Illinois Betting Prediction

The Fighting Illini will be well-rested and prepared to take on the Buckeyes at home. It will be much more obvious against the Buckeyes than it was against the Indiana Hoosiers that the Fighting Illini, who rank 30th in defensive efficiency and 47th in offensive efficiency, are in a better position.

The Buckeyes have an overall record of 1-5 ATS in their last six games and an overall record of 1-6 ATS in their last seven games, following a game in which they scored more than 90 points. Take the home team to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Illinois Fighting Illini -4 (-110)

