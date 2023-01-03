Ohio vs. Buffalo Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 3 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Opening up conference play in the MAC, the Ohio Bobcats are hitting the road to take on the Buffalo Bulls.

Ohio ended the year winning four of their last five and will enter tonight's game 8-5 for the season. They've won their last two away games after dropping the first four. The last time Ohio played in Buffalo, they blew out the Bulls, winning by 21.

Buffalo lost three of four to close out 2022. However, they were able to maintain their winning streak at home, which they can push to five games with a win tonight. They are 6-7 this season.

This game is an important tone-setter for both schools as they begin their conference slate. Let's see how they stack up and how tonight's matchup will unfold.

Ohio vs. Buffalo Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Ohio -1.5 (-110) Over 159.0 (-110) -120 Buffalo +1.5 (-110) Under 159.0 (-110) +100

Ohio vs. Buffalo Match Details

Fixture: Ohio Bobcats @ Buffalo Bulls

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 7:00 pm EST

Venue: Alumni Arena

Ohio vs. Buffalo Key Stats

Buffalo has one of the worst defenses in the nation. They are allowing 77.3 points per game, 344th in the country, on 44.1% shooting, which ranks 243rd.

The Ohio defense surrenders 70.2 points per game, which is 225th in the nation, but they hold opponents to 41.9% shooting, which is 134th in college basketball.

Ohio should have a slight advantage on the glass as well. They are pulling down 39.2 boards per game (47th), whereas Buffalo pulls down 36.2 boards per game (160th).

Offensively, these teams are pretty similar. Ohio scores 77.5 points per game on 46.3% shooting, while Buffalo scores 78.8 points per game on 46.6% shooting.

Buffalo should come away with more steals in this game, as they're averaging 8.9 steals per game (43rd), compared to Ohio's 6.8 per game.

Ohio vs. Buffalo Betting Prediction

Ohio's defense compared to Buffalo's should be the difference in this game. They will force more misses and limit second-chance opportunities by winning the rebound battle. If the Bobcats take care of the ball, they should be able to slowly pull away in this game on the backs of their defense and rebounding.

Prediction: Ohio -1.5 (-110)

