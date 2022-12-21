Ohio vs. Delaware Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 21 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Bob Carpenter Center will host a non-conference game between the Ohio Bobcats and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Wednesday evening.

The Bobcats are 6-5 this season and are coming off a 85-66 home win on Saturday against the Stetson Hatters. The Blue Hens are a dominant 8-4 this season and are riding a five-game winning streak and are coming off a 60-59 road win on Monday over the Rider Broncs.

Ohio Bobcats vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Ohio Bobcats +120 +2.5 (-110) Over 138 (-105) Delaware Blue Hens -140 -2.5 (-110) Under 138 (-115)

Ohio Bobcats vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Match Details

Fixture: Ohio Bobcats vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Time and date: Wednesday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Bob Carpenter Center, Newark, DE

Ohio Bobcats vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Key Stats

The Bobcats are a strong offensive team, averaging 76 points per game. They have been doing well passing the basketball, averaging 14.4 assists over the course of the season.

Senior forward Dwight Wilson III has led the team, averaging 13.3 points, nine rebounds, one assist, 0.3 blocks, and 0.3 steals in just 24 minutes per game. He needs to shore up defensively but will make his presence known offensively.

Their defense needs to improve a bit more as they allow 70.6 points per game heading into this game. The Bobcats are doing decently here as they are forcing 2.7 blocks and 6.7 steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor.

The Blue Hens are another good offensive team as well, scoring 71.2 points per game thus far and averaging 12.3 assists per game. Junior guard Jameer Nelson Jr has been doing extremely well, averaging 19.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 2.3 steals per game in 34.7 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have held their own throughout the year, as they have given up 68.9 points per game. They need to do better as they are forcing 4.5 blocks and 6.5 steals per game up to this point.

Ohio Bobcats vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Best Picks and Prediction

Both of these teams are built similarly, but Jameer Nelson Jr. is the best player on either program and should be the favorites to win this game. Looking at their respective defenses throughout the last handful of games, Ohio is allowing 77.5 points in their last four games while Delaware is giving up 65.6 points in their previous five games.

The favorite has covered in each of the previous four games heading into this matchup, so go with Delaware to cover the spread.

Pick: Delaware Blue Hens -2.5 (-110)

