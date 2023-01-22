Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Prediction

The OKC Thunder take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, January 22nd, at the Ball Arena in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are given down below:

The Nuggets are quite clearly the best team in the west. They currently have the best record and are on the joint-longest active win streak in the entire NBA. Having won nine successive games coming into this one, they have an overall record of 33-13, which puts them at the top of the Western Conference standings. They were exceptional in their last game against the Indiana Pacers, winning 134-111. In the absence of superstar Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets still managed to get over their opponents. It was a massive performance by their power forward Aaron Gordon, who added 28 points, five rebounds, and six assists on the night. The star on the court, however, was point guard Jamal Murray, who registered a 17 point triple-double.

The Thunder are on the right trajectory in terms of how they have turned their season around. After a woeful start, they are now up to a 22-24 overall record and look like they could be booking themselves a play-in spot.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Denver Nuggets

Date & Time: Sunday, January 23, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Neither side will come in with notable injury absences.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Oklahoma City Thunder +5 (-110) Over 239.5 (-107) +171 Denver Nuggets -5 (-110) Under 239.5 (-110) -205

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Starting 5s

Oklahoma City Thunder: PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG Josh Giddey, SF Luguentz Dort, PF Jalen Williams C Kenrich Williams

Denver Nuggets: PG Jamal Murray (GTD), SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF Michael Porter, PF Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Jokic (GTD)

Thunder vs. Nuggets Betting Prediction

Looking at the standings, this game can't be predicted to be a close one, but it should be. Considering how brilliant the Thunder have looked over the last 10 games, out of which they have won seven, they should be able to give the Nuggets a very competitive game. Jokic's availability is still on the ropes, but Denver looks very solid even without him. The pieces around their star center have performed to an admirable level all throughout the season and should be able to do so tonight, which gives them the edge over the Thunder. Another very vital stat to consider is the Nuggets’ home record. They have won a whopping 22 games at the Ball Arena thus far.

Nuggets: -205

