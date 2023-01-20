Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 20 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder (22-23) are currently riding high on a four-game winning streak. Their opponents tonight, the Sacramento Kings (25-18), are also looking great at the moment, with a five-game winning streak coming into tonight.

The Thunder have found their groove of late, going 6-1 in their last seven games. While arguable team MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has dominated on offense all season, Josh Giddey and Isaiah Joe have more than risen to the occasion of late. The Kings, meanwhile, most recently defeated longtime rivals the Los Angeles Lakers 116-111.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings Match Details

Fixture: Thunder @ Kings

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Report

On the Thunder's front, power forward Chet Holmgren is out with a foot injury. Power/small forward Ousmane Dieng is out with a wrist injury. Power/small forward Aleksev Pokusevski is out with a leg fracture. Power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is out with an ankle injury.

On the Kings' end, point guard Matthew Dellavedova is questionable due to illness. Power forward Domantas Sabonis is also questionable due to illness. Center Alex Len is questionable for the same reason.

Player Team Injury Status Chet Holmgren Thunder Foot Out Ousmane Dieng Thunder Wrist Out Aleksev Pokusevski Thunder Leg Out Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Thunder Ankle Out Matthew Dellavedova Kings Illness Questionable Domantas Sabonis Kings Illness Questionable Alex Len Kings Illness Questionable

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Thunder +3.5 (-115) Ov 242 (-110) +135 Kings -3.5 (-105) Un 242 (-110) -155

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings Starting 5s

Thunder - PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG: Josh Giddey, SF: Luguentz Dort, PF: Jalen Williams, C: Kenrich Williams

Kings - PG: De'Aaron Fox, SG: Kevin Huerter, SF: Harrison Barnes, PF: Keegan Murray, C: Domantas Sabonis

Thunder vs. Kings Prediction

The Thunder have picked up upset wins over the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers recently. Against the Pacers, the Oklahoma City outfit racked up an incredible 41 assists. On defense, the team is very hit-and-miss. They've displayed exceptional turnover capabilities, but frequently come unstuck when dealing with rebounds.

The Kings, meanwhile, got the better of the Lakers thanks to crisp offense from the likes of Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter. They're one of the most efficient offensive teams in the NBA right now, averaging 118.1 points per game. They're not quite as strong on the defensive end of the court but should still be able to trouble the Thunder bar perhaps Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Kings should be able to continue their winning ways in a high-octane clash tonight.

Prediction: Kings -3.5 (-105)

Poll : 0 votes