Oklahoma Sooners vs. TCU Horned Frogs Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 1 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The TCU Horned Frogs will host the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, October 1. This will be a hard-hitting Big 12 conference matchup with a serious impact on the conference standings.

The Horned Frogs (3-0) will look to keep things rolling to start their conference play this season, while the Sooners (3-1) plan to bounce back strong from a tough home loss last week, leaving the Sooners with a record of 0-1 in the conference.

It was almost this time last season when TCU and Oklahoma met. The Sooners were slightly higher in the rankings at No. 10 and cruised past the Horned Frogs while racking up 52 points.

Fast pace, high scoring has been the story for the Oklahoma offense for many years, and they'll look to return to the old ways early in this game.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. TCU Horned Frogs Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Oklahoma Sooners -6 (-110) Over 69 (-110) -230 TCU Horned Frogs +6 (-110) Under 69 (-110) +195

Oklahoma Sooners vs. TCU Horned Frogs Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma Sooners @ TCU Horned Frogs

Date and Time: Saturday, October 1, 12.00 PM EST

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Oklahoma Soners vs. TCU Horned Frogs Key Stats

The typical Big 12 conference criticism is that every team can put up points and no team can play defense. The Sooners and Horned Frogs matchup will be an early test of that idea this season.

So far this season, in the 7 games combined between the sides, they've only failed to put up 40 points twice. The Sooners average 40.3 per game, and TCU keeps pace with 46.3 per game.

The Sooners pack a heavy punch with their offensive scheme, led by junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The Sooners live with the air threat and it shows as Gabriel has almost 1100 yards on the season with 11 touchdowns.

The threat is complimented nicely by Eric Gray on the ground, with 400 yards already in the season. Oklahoma will depend on these guys to prove the high caliber of their offense this weekend.

TCU has their own weapons that show flashes of being able to strike at high volume, or they wouldn't average 40 PPG. Returning QB Max Duggan will lead the Horned Frogs with just 700 yards but on nearly half as many attempts as Gabriel on the season.

TCU has been able to average the same number of points while doing much less statistically. Oklahoma and TCU have both had legitimate drops in competitive quality this season, so this weekend will prove to be a huge test for both sides offensively.

Oklahoma Sooners vs TCU Horned Frogs Betting Predictions

The Sooners know they have to prove a point to the conference this weekend, so the offense is going to come in hot. TCU will be able to keep them in check more so than most of their opponents so far this year, but 30+ points is still in play. TCU will be outgunned in this matchup, and Oklahoma wins this by at least a touchdown.

Picks: Oklahoma Sooners -6 (-110)

